Old fire chief steps down, new one steps up

Right now, he continues to work as a fire investigator for Independent Forensics Investigation Corporation (IFIC).

Sloup said he expects the rural fire district board, the dedicated men and women of the David City department and his own career and volunteer experience will all serve him well as fire chief.

Although Hilger is no longer serving in a leadership role, he is staying on with the department as a firefighter. He said he is looking forward to focusing on the things about being a volunteer firefighter that made him want to do it in the first place.

Hilger said he spent a lot of his childhood at the fire station because his dad worked there.

"When you grow up with him running out the door to help people all the time, it just becomes part of life. When you live in a small town you help people," Hilger said.

Hilger joined the department in May 1997. He was 23-years-old, had just finished college and came back home to farm, which is still his 9 to 5.

"Some of the other guys on the department who knew I was back started pushing to see if I would be willing to join," Hilger said.

That, combined with his dad's involvement in the department throughout his life, led Hilger to say yes.