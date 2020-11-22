ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: David City mayor defends decision for mask mandate

David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said the decision he made over the weekend to sign an executive order for an immediate mask mandate wasn’t about politics or popularity, but rather saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think I’ll be on the right side of history. The office of mayor is not what’s important, what’s important is trying to protect our people,” Zavodny told The Banner-Press on Saturday afternoon, emphasizing those that are most vulnerable when it comes to the virus are who he had in mind.
The move comes a little over a month from when Zavodny, on Oct. 14, brought an ordinance before the City Council of David City for a mask mandate that stirred up a debate among community members who voiced their support and objections to the idea. None of the council members formally introduced the ordinance that night and it eventually stalled.
Weeks later, as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Butler County and throughout the state, Zavodny said the decision to create a mask mandate via an executive order and the city’s emergency management authority didn’t come easy.
He said he has been speaking extensively with officials at Four Corners Health Department and the Butler County Health Care Center in addition to following regional and state numbers. Zavodny also mentioned Butler County Health Care Center CEO Don Naiberk indicated decreasing the need for hospitalizations by 5 to 10% in addition to a few other strategies available could be enough to avert a situation where the local hospital would need to turn away patients because it is at its capacity.
But the tipping point, he said, was hearing about how a young man, whose father is a friend and originally from David City, is currently being treated for COVID in the ICU in Lincoln.
“That probably hit me harder than most things,” Zavodny said of the young man named Spencer, who he noted has cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities.
The mayor signed the order, which he nicknamed ‘Spencer’s Order’ in the young man’s honor, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
“Spencer represents the best of us,” he said.
The mandate in David City comes after Gov. Pete Ricketts’ repeated refusal to implement a statewide mask mandate and his administration refusing to authorize local directed health measures and mask mandates sought by local health departments. The governor’s resistance hasn’t stopped Nebraska communities from taking matters into their own hands, though.
On Nov. 17, the Beatrice Board of Health passed a mask mandate for all indoor public facilities in the city limits of Beatrice. The Beatrice mandate also requires bar and restaurant patrons to remain seated and limits parties to eight people. It is effective through Dec. 15.
Beatrice also closed city buildings on Nov. 18 due to staffing issues and "in the interest of protecting the public," according to a notice on the city website.
The same day Beatrice adopted its mask mandate, the Kearney City Council unanimously passed a similar ordinance.
The Kearney ordinance requires masks indoors for people over age five who do not or cannot maintain 6-foot social distancing.
The Kearney mandate went into effect on Nov. 23 and is set to last until Feb. 23.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said city officials checked their legal authority to create a mandate after Ricketts said local health districts would not be allowed to issue mask mandates.
"Because we did not enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Two Rivers Health District, we did not turn over authority to them," Clouse said. "Legally, we felt we had the right."
The Kearney Board of Health, which has existed for several years, met, discussed the idea of mandate and recommended the city council put one in place.
Following the required public hearings, Clouse said, the council passed the mandate unanimously.
Meanwhile, in Columbus, the City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was expected to discuss a mask mandate in its community.
Zavodny said his decision should not be perceived as judgment of Ricketts.
“I felt that Spencer’s Order was the best way to address the current crisis, in conjunction with keeping groups small, washing hands, maintaining 6 feet of distance between people, and limiting community access to essential activities such as grocery shopping to the extent possible,” he wrote in his press release. “This order shall remain in effect for no more than 90 days and hopefully will help bridge the gap between now and the availability of a vaccine.”
Because the mandate was done by executive order, it presents challenges in that it’s hard to enforce. There are no penalties for not following it, but the mayor said he’s hoping people understand the gravity of the situation.
“People will comply or not – people will choose,” he told The Banner-Press. “The one thing it can do is make people pay attention.”
Zavodny said to his knowledge he was the first mayor in Nebraska to go the route of executive order for a mask mandate, and though he said he wishes he hadn’t been the first, he has no remorse.
“I think the bottom line is I knew this was going to be an extremely difficult decision, but if there’s a chance we can save one life, then it’s worth it,” he said. “Cases are surging, hospital capacity is going down.”
The mayor said he expected feedback and had been getting a lot of it on Saturday. On The Banner-Press’ Facebook page Saturday, the majority of the comments from residents were in support of Zavodny and the mandate.
Former City Council member and mayor Skip Trowbridge told The Banner-Press on Saturday that he was in favor of the mandate and appreciated Zavodny for stepping up and doing what he felt was in the best interest of the David City residents.
“I am so thankful that Mayor Zavodny is not a coward and is trying to move David City forward,” Trowbridge wrote in a letter to the editor he submitted to The Banner-Press. “He leads our City Council meetings twice monthly and boldly advanced public conversation concerning masks to mitigate the virus pandemic."
There were some who voiced their displeasure with the mandate; however, the mayor said he expected the mixed reactions.
“I appreciate the nice expressions of support and I also respect the people who disagree, but we have to have civil discussions without name-calling – a respectful dialogue,” he said, noting his disappointment with how masks have become the subject of heated debates in the community.
Zavodny said he had spoken to two of his five city councilors as of Saturday, but emphasized the decision to implement the executive order was nobody else’s.
"I’m not asking anyone to stand with me. This was my decision, I made it alone and I’ll stand alone,” Zavodny said. “This was the only remedy I could see to address it quickly. We’re in trouble and people want to ignore, just call names. I’ll take whatever grief I get.”
The Banner-Press Reporter Molly Hunter contributed to this report.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
