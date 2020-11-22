ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: David City mayor defends decision for mask mandate

Because the mandate was done by executive order, it presents challenges in that it’s hard to enforce. There are no penalties for not following it, but the mayor said he’s hoping people understand the gravity of the situation.

“People will comply or not – people will choose,” he told The Banner-Press. “The one thing it can do is make people pay attention.”

Zavodny said to his knowledge he was the first mayor in Nebraska to go the route of executive order for a mask mandate, and though he said he wishes he hadn’t been the first, he has no remorse.

“I think the bottom line is I knew this was going to be an extremely difficult decision, but if there’s a chance we can save one life, then it’s worth it,” he said. “Cases are surging, hospital capacity is going down.”

The mayor said he expected feedback and had been getting a lot of it on Saturday. On The Banner-Press’ Facebook page Saturday, the majority of the comments from residents were in support of Zavodny and the mandate.

Former City Council member and mayor Skip Trowbridge told The Banner-Press on Saturday that he was in favor of the mandate and appreciated Zavodny for stepping up and doing what he felt was in the best interest of the David City residents.