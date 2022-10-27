Patrick Hotovy: Legislature District 24 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

Answer: I grew up in Bee, Nebraska, and currently live in York, Nebraska. I went to high school at Aquinas so spent quite a bit of time in Butler County growing up.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have been married to my wife Cheryl for 34 years. We have four grown children.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am a recently retired family physician.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am running for this office because I have had a longstanding interest in the Legislature going back to high school days when I had the opportunity to see the Legislature in action. Because of that experience I have followed the legislature over the years. The main reason I am running is because service is a big part of who I am. I have served my patients, community, and profession for 30 years. It is hard wired into who I am. I am now at a place in my life where I have the opportunity to merge my interest in the legislature and my desire to serve others by representing the people of the 24th District.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I served on the York Public Schools Board of Education for 12 years. I was a member of the Epworth Village board for 25 years. I am currently a member of the York Public Schools Foundation. I have been active in my church. I have served on several committees and am the cook for our Wednesday night church programming. I have been on the board of the Nebraska Academy of family physicians and currently serve as president of that organization. I have served on the Nebraska Academy of family physicians board for the last 16 years and have been president the majority of those.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have experience in public service having served on school board. I have been a business owner. I have worked with organizations on the state level and held positions of leadership with those organizations. I have been a proven problem solver and have the ability to apply my knowledge and common sense approach to find successful solutions to problems.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Most people I talk to would like to see lower taxes, especially property taxes. Nebraska is a high tax state and I believe that hurts our ability to attract new businesses and people to our state. I would like to work towards smaller, more efficient government. This would potentially allow us to reduce property tax without just shifting to income and sales tax and increasing those rates. I would like to address economic development especially addressing issues like workforce development, affordable housing, and reliable broadband across the state. This is important because it would help us attract people to our state, which allows us to expand our tax base.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Not sure this fits with this race.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Run for Legislature.