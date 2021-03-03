Petition filed to recall David City's mayor

A petition to recall David City Mayor Alan Zavodny from his elected position was filed at the Butler County Clerk's Office just before noon on Feb. 24.

Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said Zavodny was formally notified of the recall petition the following day.

The recall petition, which is part of the public record at the Clerk's Office, 451 N. Fifth St., stated that it was filed because of the mask mandate that Zavodny ordered in November and its economic impacts.

"What I don't want to see is that this deters good people from running for any office," Zavodny told the Banner-Press Monday. "...It's hard enough to get good people to run for city council and mayor. I just don't want it to end up being something that deters people from public service."

Zavodny is currently in his third four-year term as mayor. His current term is set to end in 2022.

Zavodny signed a mask mandate executive order after hearing about a disabled young man and the son of a David City native, Spencer Kloke, who was hospitalized in Lincoln for COVID-19. Zavodny said the executive order was named "Spencer's Order" in his honor.