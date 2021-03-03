Petition filed to recall David City's mayor

A petition to recall David City Mayor Alan Zavodny from his elected position was filed at the Butler County Clerk's Office just before noon on Feb. 24.
Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said Zavodny was formally notified of the recall petition the following day.
The recall petition, which is part of the public record at the Clerk's Office, 451 N. Fifth St., stated that it was filed because of the mask mandate that Zavodny ordered in November and its economic impacts.
"What I don't want to see is that this deters good people from running for any office," Zavodny told the Banner-Press Monday. "...It's hard enough to get good people to run for city council and mayor. I just don't want it to end up being something that deters people from public service."
Zavodny is currently in his third four-year term as mayor. His current term is set to end in 2022.
Zavodny signed a mask mandate executive order after hearing about a disabled young man and the son of a David City native, Spencer Kloke, who was hospitalized in Lincoln for COVID-19. Zavodny said the executive order was named "Spencer's Order" in his honor.
"At the time, the hospitals were nearing capacity; we had no place for people to go," Zavodny told the Banner-Press on Monday. "... If it saved one life, it was worth it."
Before the executive order, numerous residents appeared to voice their opposition to such a mandate when the idea was discussed at an Oct. 14 meeting of the City Council of David City.
Several local business owners spoke at that meeting, concerned about how such a mandate would affect business, worried that people would avoid shopping at places with a mask mandate.
"I do know some people that said they weren't going to shop anywhere that didn't require masks," Zavodny told the Banner-Press Monday. "The virus caused economic hardship for everybody. It wasn't, I believe, masks versus non-mask."
During a council meeting that took place soon after Zavodny's executive order, Zavodny said he had experienced some backlash, which he expected. Zavodny also said more people were voicing support for the decision than he anticipated.
The mandate was effective for 90 days and ended at midnight on Feb. 18.
Zavodny stated at the council's Feb. 10 meeting that he does not plan to file another mask mandate by executive order and that if David City is subject to another mask mandate, it will go to a vote in front of the entire council.
Concerning the recall petition, Zavodny has until March 16 to write and file a publicly-available defense statement with the Butler County Clerk's Office.
After Zavodny files a statement, Laska has five business days to prepare petition papers. Once the petition papers are picked up from her office, the petition has 30 days to collect signatures from 275 registered David City voters.
Laska said the number of signatures is based on the number of votes cast in the most recent election for David City mayor, which was in 2018. The petition must receive signatures equal to 35% of the ballots cast in that election.
"In this case, the only person on the ballot was Alan Zavodny and there were no certified write-ins," Laska said. "...There were 783 total votes cast in that election, so 35% of that is 274.05, but you don't have .05 of a person so you always round up. So they need 275 valid signatures."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.