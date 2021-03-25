Petition papers circulating for Zavodny's recall

Recall petition papers have started circulating after Gerald Kosch filed in February with the intent of removing David City Mayor Alan Zavodny from office.
"Mr. Zavodny filed his defense statement, and Mr. Kosch has picked up the petition papers to start circulating," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska wrote in a Mar. 17 email to The Banner-Press.
A recall petition is a legal process outlined in Nebraska law by which registered voters can attempt to remove an elected official from office.
Kosch filed the petition with the Butler County Clerk's Office, 451 N. Fifth St., just before noon on Feb. 24. Kosch said he believes the 90-day COVID-19 mask mandate Zavodny signed in November was unconstitutional.
In the executive order that put the mandate in place, Zavodny named the order after Spencer Kloke, a disabled young man who was hospitalized in Lincoln for COVID-19.
"As far as (Zavodny's) concern for the injured kid and his coronavirus, I don't think he understands what the coronavirus is. The coronavirus is nothing more than the common cold," Kosch said to The Banner-Press.
In the paperwork Kosch filed for the recall petition in February, he cited mask mandate-related economic hardships in his reasons for filing the petition.
"What about the people who lost income because of that? … I don't know of anybody in general but you've seen it happen," Kosch said to The Banner-Press.
Laska said Zavodny filed a defense statement responding to the petition, as is his right by state law, on March 5.
"If issuing a mask mandate by Executive Order saved one life it was worth it. Hospital capacities and medical workers were strained to their limits. A primary responsibility of any mayor is to protect their citizens. To be clear, the Corona virus impacted the economy. It is impossible to say if mask or no mask affected the economy more," Zavodny's statement reads.
With Zavodny's defense statement filed, Kosch was able to begin circulating petition papers on Monday. Nebraska law requires the defense statement to be included with the petition papers.
"He (Kosch) has until April 14, 2021, at 5 p.m. to get 275 valid signatures," Laska wrote in her March 17 email to the Banner-Press.
Only registered voters who live in David City may sign the petition.
Once Kosch submits the petition signatures in April, Laska has up to 15 business days to verify the signatures on the petition. If Kosch does not gather at least 275 signatures, the recall petition does not get to a vote.
If there are enough signatures, however, Laska would notify Zavodny and David City. The City would then have 21 days to order an election and notify Laska of the election. From there, Zavodny could either resign or an election would take place for David City voters to decide whether or not to keep him in office.