Petition papers circulating for Zavodny's recall

Laska said Zavodny filed a defense statement responding to the petition, as is his right by state law, on March 5.

"If issuing a mask mandate by Executive Order saved one life it was worth it. Hospital capacities and medical workers were strained to their limits. A primary responsibility of any mayor is to protect their citizens. To be clear, the Corona virus impacted the economy. It is impossible to say if mask or no mask affected the economy more," Zavodny's statement reads.

With Zavodny's defense statement filed, Kosch was able to begin circulating petition papers on Monday. Nebraska law requires the defense statement to be included with the petition papers.

"He (Kosch) has until April 14, 2021, at 5 p.m. to get 275 valid signatures," Laska wrote in her March 17 email to the Banner-Press.

Only registered voters who live in David City may sign the petition.

Once Kosch submits the petition signatures in April, Laska has up to 15 business days to verify the signatures on the petition. If Kosch does not gather at least 275 signatures, the recall petition does not get to a vote.