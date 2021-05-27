Plans for a hotel in David City in progress

Nearly everyone at the meeting agreed that having a hotel in David City would be an asset for their organization.

At the May 12 Council meeting, Aschoff said it will be important to keep the city in the loop as things progress, a point City Administrator Clayton Keller repeated.

"(The Board) wanted a lot more communication between the Butler County Development Board and the City Council, so that we were both aware of what both bodies were doing, so we're all on the same page as far as development in the City of David City," Keller said at the meeting.

The development board receives funding from the city.

"There's a good chance that some of this development may need some City support," Aschoff added at the meeting.

Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg and Ward 1 Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller were two city officials who showed interest at the meeting. Meanwhile, Mayor Alan Zavodny acknowledged the work the development board has already done.