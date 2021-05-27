Plans for a hotel in David City in progress

The Butler County Development Board is pushing to bring a hotel to David City.
"We're trying to think of things that can really benefit the community … and bring more to the community than we have going on now," Butler County Development Board Member Greg Aschoff said at the May 12 City Council of David City meeting. "...I think we're missing out on a lot of wedding receptions. We could bring in craft shows and swap meets and all kinds of stuff if you have a place for people to go."
Aschoff was at the meeting to update the council about the Board's recent efforts to attract a hotel to town.
The Board recently had a feasibility study done to gauge the interest and utility of a hotel in David City.
The feasibility study included a meeting of community leaders and business owners at the David City Volunteer Fire Department in February.
In attendance were representatives from Butler County Health Care Center, David City Public Schools, the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, Bank of the Valley, Butler Public Power District and the Butler County Ag Society.
Nearly everyone at the meeting agreed that having a hotel in David City would be an asset for their organization.
At the May 12 Council meeting, Aschoff said it will be important to keep the city in the loop as things progress, a point City Administrator Clayton Keller repeated.
"(The Board) wanted a lot more communication between the Butler County Development Board and the City Council, so that we were both aware of what both bodies were doing, so we're all on the same page as far as development in the City of David City," Keller said at the meeting.
The development board receives funding from the city.
"There's a good chance that some of this development may need some City support," Aschoff added at the meeting.
Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg and Ward 1 Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller were two city officials who showed interest at the meeting. Meanwhile, Mayor Alan Zavodny acknowledged the work the development board has already done.
"That group does work very hard," Zavodny said at the meeting.
Aschoff said it hasn't necessarily been quick and easy, but he seemed optimistic.
"We've got a lot of people who are very excited about something like this coming to our town so they could use it to put up people that are traveling in from out of town," Aschoff said.
Aschoff said the Board has been talking to several hotel groups, trying to connect them with developers.
"We feel like our job as a development board is to make those connections," Aschoff said.
Aschoff said three hotel companies seem very interested in getting into David City.
Aschoff said the Board hopes that, once a hotel comes to town, ancillary business will follow.
"You could have truck stops, you could have restaurants … there are all kinds of things," Aschoff said.
