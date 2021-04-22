 Skip to main content
Property transfers - April 22
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Property transfers - April 22

Butler County

Schmit Land Co to Russell A & Tiffany E Blades, Trustees of the Blades Trust – NW1/4 Sec 20-16-1E $100,000.

David E & Katherine E Klein, married, to Stephen & Leslie Knoll, married – Part of Sec 10-14-1E $120,000.

Melvin E Fuller, Successor Trustee of the Trust of Darlene Shrader, a Revocable Living Trust, to James R & Joyce A Prochaska, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-13-1E $400,000.

Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, H&W, to Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, Co-Trustees of the R & T Ruth Family Trust – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).

Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Jennifer A Jonas, married – Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).

Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Gary J Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).

Susan Scharf, sgl, to Sharon Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E $231,000.

Maxine M Armstead, sgl; Darlene L & Edwin Kudlacek, W&H; Michael S & Jeannie M Soukup, H&W & Pamela S & Timothy Shaw, W&H, to Cory A & Kay E Kudlacek, H&W – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-14-3E $414,000.

Scott & Susan Marburger, H&W, to Shannon J & Melissa J Baustert, H&W – Lot 3, Jarecki Clear Creek Acres Subdiv of a portion of Govt Lots 1 & 2, and the accretion thereto Sec 7-16-1E $50,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

