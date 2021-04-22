Property transfers - April 22

Butler County
Schmit Land Co to Russell A & Tiffany E Blades, Trustees of the Blades Trust – NW1/4 Sec 20-16-1E $100,000.
David E & Katherine E Klein, married, to Stephen & Leslie Knoll, married – Part of Sec 10-14-1E $120,000.
Melvin E Fuller, Successor Trustee of the Trust of Darlene Shrader, a Revocable Living Trust, to James R & Joyce A Prochaska, H&W – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 14-13-1E $400,000.
Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, H&W, to Randy L & Theresa M Ruth, Co-Trustees of the R & T Ruth Family Trust – An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-14-1E (Tax Exempt).
Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Jennifer A Jonas, married – Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Sharon M & Gary W Spier, W&H, to Gary J Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E (Tax Exempt).
Susan Scharf, sgl, to Sharon Spier, married – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 26-13-4E $231,000.
Maxine M Armstead, sgl; Darlene L & Edwin Kudlacek, W&H; Michael S & Jeannie M Soukup, H&W & Pamela S & Timothy Shaw, W&H, to Cory A & Kay E Kudlacek, H&W – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 34-14-3E $414,000.