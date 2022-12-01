 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 1

Columbus Credit Services

Butler CountyKozisek, Bernard & Kozisek, Anita L., MC, to Talbert, Eric L., MP—14-13-02 PT NW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.00 Acres, More or Less) $350,000

Durand, Sheri L., Sgl., to Osuna, Michelle & Alaniz, Marco, W&H—26-16-01 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $185,000

Krebsbach, Laura, aka Krebsbach Taylor, Laura L. & Taylor, Dennis, MC, to Rohrer, David G., MP—Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Block 9; Original Town of Ulysses, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-13-02 PT S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Together with Vacated 1st Street Adjacent $58,050

Hotovy, Mary A., fka Mary A. Ludvik, Sgl., to Sisco, Peter J., Sgl.—Lot 8 & N 1/2 Of Lot 9, Block 5; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $30,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

