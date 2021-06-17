 Skip to main content
Property transfers - June 17
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Butler County

Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W, to Chase & Tiffany Davis, H&W – Part of Sec 6-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Cowell Property Management LLC to Eastern Nebr Rentals – Lots 9 & 10, Blk 10, Robert Reed’s Addn, Village of Ulysses (Tax Exempt) .

Schmidt Developments LLC to Lyle D Worden – Part of Sec 6-16-1E $60,000.

Joe G & Carolyn A Topil, H&W; Daniel Ray Topil and Jackie Lynn & John Martinez, W&H, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided ¼ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Todd & Rebecca Topil, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Kirk & Patty Selden, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Terry & Kristin Topil, H&W, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided 1/12 interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Susan K Topil, sgl, to Topil Hills LLC – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-15-1E (Tax Exempt).

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

