Property transfers - May 13
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Butler County

Michael T Crook, sgl, to Daryl K Crook, sgl – Part of NW1/4 Sec 1-14-1E $1,150,000.

Angela A & Adam Rerucha, W&H, to Derick Robbins, sgl – Part of Lots 3 & 6, Blk 6, Mile’s 6th Addn, David City $160,000.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

