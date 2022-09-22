PROPERTY TRANSFERS - September 22

Butler County

Gerhold Inc. to Bow String Association - 13-16-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000

Zegers, Robert J. & Zegers, Deanna L., MC, Franklin, Kimberly, Franklin, Jay, MC, Zegers, Jeannette, Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. - 22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $13,000

Schwartz, Eloise, PR, Novacek, Donald P. Estate to Buresh, Anton - Lot 6, Block 11; Subdivision Entitled Blocks 10, 11 & Outlots G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P To Village of Dwight $26,000

Baptista, Paixao & Soares, Esperanca M., H&W, to Baptista, Zemua - Lots 1, 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21, Block 22; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $120,000

H-KO Farms, LLC to Leffers, Brian D. & Leffers, Angela D., - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.54 Acres, More or Less, including 0.26 Acres Used for Road Purposes) $248,000

Pokorny, Victor J. & Pokorny, Jill J., H&W, to Aschoff, James P. & Aschoff, Lisa G., H&W - 10-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $241,360

Ostry, James A. & Ostry, Linda, H&W, to Rodriguez, Juan J. & Rodriguez Sobota, Breanna M., H&W - Lots 1, 4, 5 & W 1/2 Of Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 36; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $57,400

Dewispelare, Troy W. to Dewispelare, Troy W. - 22-16-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.05 Acres, More Or Less), 22-16-03 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.23 Acres, More Or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Buresh, Donald P. & Buresh, Florence, H&W, to Buresh, Scott W., Buresh, Todd M., Buresh, Dean D., Buresh, Melissa L. - The South 76 1/2 Feet of Lot 5, Block 1; Miles 3rd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Sisel, Scott L. & Sisel, Angela, H&W, Sisel, Evan, Sgl., to Sisel, Scott L., Sisel, Angela, Sisel, Evan - 19-13-04 The West 180 Feet of Tax Lot 10 (Pt Ol F); Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Sutton, Maureen & Sutton, Wayne A., MC, Crandell, Jo Anne & Crandell, Steven M., MC, Niemann, Louise & Niemann, Gary D., MC, to North Quarter LLC - 33-14-03 PT N 1/2 N 1/2; Section 33, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dixon, Mary Kay, Trustee, Dixon, Mary Kay Trust to Dixon, Mary Kay - 18-16-01 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Wemhoff, Joan E. & Wemhoff, Randy, MC, to Smith, Samuel J. - 14-16-03 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $150,000

Bloebaum, Randy L., Sgl., to Heise, Kevin & Heise, Melinda, MC, Heise, Cody, Sgl. - 08-15-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Sec 8, Township 15 N, Range 4 E, Butler County, NE $90,000

Kouma, Sherril D. & Kouma, Gerald L., to Kouma, Sherril D. & Kouma, Gerald L. - Lot 20 Except the East 5 Feet of The North 30 Feet and The East 20 Feet of Lot 19, Block 8, Original Town of Dwight (Tax Exempt)

Kadavy, Daniel J., Sgl., to Kadavy, Aaron - 14-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (19.88 Acres) (Tax Exempt)

Kadavy, Daniel J., Sgl., to Donahue, Chastity, Mailand, Autumn, Kadavy, Aaron - 14-13-04 SE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 14-13-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (1.27 Acres), 14-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 Northrange 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services