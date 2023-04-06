A proposed roadway that would connect U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 is believed to be a great benefit to the area, according to an analysis.

The 30/64 corridor has been pushed by former State Sen. Arnie Stuthman and continued further following the aftermath of the 2019 floods.

Dennis Hirschbrunner, a Columbus man involved in the project’s efforts, said the corridor would start at Highway 30 on the Colfax County/Platte County line, continue south over the Platte River and end at Highway 64 in Butler County next to Bellwood.

A 3,000-foot bridge would be needed over the river, along with another 100-foot bridge to get across the south channel and either small bridges or box culverts on the north side, he added.

“If you look at East Eighth Street from the proposed new East 29th Avenue viaduct, it would provide access directly into (Columbus) ADM and into that industrial site where Valmont is and a number of industries are,” Hirschbrunner said. “It would open up the possibility of a road again on Eighth Street going east to Richland and then ultimately to Schuyler as potential.”

Hirschbrunner, other Columbus man Dennis Grennan and Platte County Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli presented the benefit-cost analysis to the Platte County Board of Supervisors on March 28. The analysis is also planned to be presented to the other entities involved, including Butler County.

Grennan talked about the benefits the area could see for such a corridor. Grennan noted the dollar estimates provided are presented in a range format, which is 50% to 80% of the actual number, in order to be conservative.

Sources used in the analysis included studies looking at benefit costs and traffic usage and safety. Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) assisted in developing a survey that was sent to 44 major industries in Columbus and helped in determining the traffic flows around the area; they received around 20 back.

First, Grennan said, they looked at the benefit to traffic in terms of mileage, time and safety. That was estimated at $153 million to $239 million over 20 years.

The second area they looked at was flood impact, which Grennan said did not have the 50% to 80% range as that information came directly from the industries themselves. That was estimated at $1.7 million to $2.5 million.

Economic development had been the last thing, which was broken down into jobs and assets. An estimated 800 jobs would be created, Grennan said, which was figured using NPPD data.

The assets had been based on the development along Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus. About 33 businesses have developed along the parkway over the last 10 years, Grennan said. The economic development benefit was estimated at $1.7-$4.6 billion.

“Compared to the traffic numbers, you can see they're substantially higher. That's the part of this project that maybe intuitively we've all thought, ‘There's going to be a lot of development’ as we look at Lost Creek Parkway, but how much and how do you put a number around it?” Grennan said. “This is our best attempt to put a number around it at this point.”

The cost to build the corridor, as noted during the presentation, is around $57 million. Mainelli said there would be funding options and federal funds available, if entities would choose to pursue that.

Phase one, Mainelli said, is grading and paving to Eighth Street and county line north – estimated at $3.8 million.

The second phase would take place in Butler County, paving from the south part of the project up to a river road near the Platte – just under $6 million. Mainelli added that about a mile has been paved already.

Phase three would be grading of the Platte/Colfax side over the Lost Creek and Platte River floodplain down to the main bridge and associated drainage structures – $3.8 million.

The last phase, and the most costly, would be the construction of the 3,000-foot bridge – $40 million.

Hirschbrunner noted they have met with NDOT officials about the project and look at funding options. He added one strong point that came out of the meeting – a 30/64 corridor needs to be a regional project.

“If you elect to proceed, it would be great to see the four counties (Platte, Butler, Colfax and Polk) and the city (Columbus) working together on a regional approach for this project, because it is it is a fairly high dollar amount to get this built,” Hirschbrunner said. “If we would elect to go with some kind of federal funding as well, it would strengthen the applications for those funds.”

Butler County has been a supporter of the 30/64 corridor project, with its board of supervisors having reaffirmed its support in June 2022.

Butler County District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka previously told The Banner-Press that such a connector would be even more important with Ag Processing, Inc.’s (AGP) new soybean crushing facility that is coming to David City.

There will most likely be heavier traffic in Columbus, he added, as the beans are likely to come from the north and west.

“If it was feasible before, it's even more feasible now,” Krafka said.

With AGP being a regional cooperative, said AGP Communications Manager Troy Moling, the soybeans processed at the David City plant will be purchased from the company’s own members.

The facility’s entrance for soybean deliveries will be on the south side of 37 Road, west of the Aurora Cooperative. Moling said 37 Road will be paved from this entrance all the way to Highway 15, and the majority of the finished projects will leave the facility by railroad.

Moling said the chance of trucks using a 30/64 corridor to travel to AGP will depend on where the soybeans will originate.

“If that road falls between our processing plant and the soybean supplier, there is a significant likelihood that route will be taken,” Moling said.

Platte County District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl on March 28 agreed the corridor would have to be a regional effort, though Colfax and Polk counties may not be as involved as the other entities.

“Platte County is not going to do this on their own,” Engdahl said. “So if it's going to happen, the City (of Columbus is) going to have to be a major player, Butler County will be involved.”