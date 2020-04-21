RC Pit Stop continuing to serve the community

Two years into its operations, RC Pit Stop, 100 Garhan Ave. in Rising City, is continuing to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sales are obviously down, which is good because we can tell the community is following the rules,” said Manager Vicky Samek, referring to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ six rules to stay healthy, which includes staying home except for necessary errands.
Located off of Highway 92, RC Pit Stop had been receiving a steady flow of visitors from both local patrons and traveling motorists in need of beverages, gasoline or meals. Samek noted that not as many locals have been visiting the business since COVID-19 hit the nation.
Due to Directed Health Measure guidelines, the store’s dining area which had previously allowed customers to sit down and enjoy homemade meals is now closed. But, food items are still being sold in sealed containers.
Samek said cleanliness has always been an important concern at RC Pit Stop but they have been stricter regarding hygiene measures, including sanitizing between customers. To help stop the potential spread of COVID-19, employees must stay in their designated areas, such as those who work in the kitchen must remain in their area.
“Some of us have worked in the kitchen and medical field so we know the importance of wearing gloves,” Samek said.
Barriers have been installed as well to protect both the employee and customers.
“It’s made us be a lot more diligent to the cleaning processes and how to package food,” Co-owner Ken Potter said. “It’s a lot more due diligence.”
Having opened in 2018 right after Memorial Day weekend, the business sells “typical mini-mart staff,” Samek said.
RC Pit Stop sells common grocery items, Alligator Ice slush drinks, Piccadilly Pizza, alcohol in its beer cave, fresh breakfast and prepacked food, coffee and fountain soda. They also feature a deli area with subs, salads and meat and cheeses. Additionally, customers can purchase fuel and ice.
Brothers Ken and Dan Potter opened RC Pit Stop because they felt there was a need in the community. They constructed a 3,000 square-foot building in place of the nearly 100-year-old former convenience stop. The new structure has a lower-half brick exterior with the rest of the building being metal.
“We thought the community needed it,” Potter said.
RC Pit Stop is staffed by four full-time employees and six part-timers. It's open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s been interesting,” Potter said. “When we got into it, we didn’t know what to expect.”
Despite initial misgivings, the business has seen a good amount of community support throughout the last two years.
“We’re open, staying safe and appreciating all of the business they (the community) continues to provide,” Potter said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
