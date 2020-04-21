RC Pit Stop continuing to serve the community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two years into its operations, RC Pit Stop, 100 Garhan Ave. in Rising City, is continuing to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sales are obviously down, which is good because we can tell the community is following the rules,” said Manager Vicky Samek, referring to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ six rules to stay healthy, which includes staying home except for necessary errands.

Located off of Highway 92, RC Pit Stop had been receiving a steady flow of visitors from both local patrons and traveling motorists in need of beverages, gasoline or meals. Samek noted that not as many locals have been visiting the business since COVID-19 hit the nation.

Due to Directed Health Measure guidelines, the store’s dining area which had previously allowed customers to sit down and enjoy homemade meals is now closed. But, food items are still being sold in sealed containers.

Samek said cleanliness has always been an important concern at RC Pit Stop but they have been stricter regarding hygiene measures, including sanitizing between customers. To help stop the potential spread of COVID-19, employees must stay in their designated areas, such as those who work in the kitchen must remain in their area.