The last Rodeo Burger Meal Deals will be served during the Farmers Market on Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. The market is located on D Street between Fourth and Fifth streets in David City.

In the event of bad weather, the meals will be served from inside Winfields.

The Friends of David City have hosted this monthly event in conjunction with the Farmers Market from spring until fall. Proceeds support the projects and programs of the Friends of David City, a community volunteer organization.

Watch the Friends of David City Facebook page for updates, or contact Lisa Stallbaum at 402-367-2228.