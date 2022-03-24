Scouts named speech champions

Members of the David City speech team had the chance to write their ending to the 2022 State Speech Championship last week – and that they did, as Class C-1 state title holders.

The win is the ninth championship in Class C-1 under head coach Jarod Ockander; he has led the team to the most state titles in the Class C-1 history. The Scouts also hold four runner-up titles in Classes B and C-1.

This year, David City qualified 15 students in 14 events for the state contest – which was held March 17 at Kearney – and nine events were taken to finals. The Scouts were named the champions with 142 points. Malcolm was second, Boone Central third, Crofton fourth and Raymond Central fifth.

“I told the students that when we got 14 to state that they had an opportunity to finish writing their story,” Ockander said. “They got to decide how this year was going to end based upon how they finish off the year, with their practicing, with their accountability, with their coachability. They took that to heart.”

Individual results were as follows: Valori Olson, second in extemporaneous and second in persuasive; Angel Carias and Braxton Small, second in duet acting; Kaidence Morlan, second in poetry; Angel Carias, third in humorous interpretation; Natalie Summers, third in informative; Kaidence Morlan and Keetyn Valentine, fourth in duet acting; Keetyn Valentine, fourth in poetry; and Braxton Small, sixth in serious prose.

Ockander noted that several of the team members had qualified for state last year but didn’t make it to finals. That helped fuel a desire this year, he added.

“A lot of that group are juniors this year and they didn't get to compete at state their freshman year. So last year kind of left a bitter taste in their mouth, and they wanted to go out and change the narrative of how that story was to be rewritten,” he said.

Those students knew they probably didn’t put in the work last year that they could have, Ockander said.

“I think coming up short last year kind of led to them putting in a little bit more consistent effort this year. The group just worked super hard and practiced very consistently leading up to state,” he added.

Notably this season, the Scouts also won conference for the 14th year in a row and they were district champions.

Although there were some disappointments at state, Ockander said, with students who were close to making it into the final but didn’t, that didn’t hurt David City’s chance to capture the team title.

Assistant coach Rachel Fuxa noted how hard the kids worked this season. Every day after school and into the evening, the kids practiced and helped each other out. Almost every team member received coaching every night, whether from one of the coaches or from a peer.

“While there is only three of us (coaches), it takes the entire team helping each other out to make it happen and they really learned that this year,” Fuxa said. “They're an extremely coachable group as well. They took all of our feedback with a lot of grace and they were very receptive to it. I'm really proud of how hard they worked this season. Probably some of the hardest working students I've seen on a speech team in all the years I've been doing it.”

Fuxa and other assistant coach Bailey Svoboda are both David City alums themselves, having participated on the speech team in school. Fuxa said she placed third in humorous prose all four years of high school while Svoboda also medaled at state multiple times.

“Being in high school and understanding the legacy that we have on our speech team has made it so fun to then set future generations up to carry on that legacy,” Fuxa said. “We always kind of had a leg up on being able to teach our kids what David City speech is about, the values that we try to instill – those date back since before I was in high school.”

The David City community showed its support of the team by welcoming the kids home from state late at night on March 17. First responders led the way to David City High School, where loved ones were waiting for the kids.

Fuxa gave credit the speech parents – they always helped out at meets and made sure the students were well taken care of. Also, David City High School Principal Cortney Couch ensured the welcoming party went smoothly, she added.

“Even though it was 11 o'clock at night, we still had parents waiting there for us, waiting to hear testimonies from all the kids. (They were) just so excited to have us home and being able to congratulate the kids and support them,” Fuxa said.

“Knowing that there's so much support, even when it's not the most convenient, even when it's late hours of the night, they still want to welcome us home – it was just amazing.”

Of course, Fuxa said, the success of the David City speech team was largely up to its members.

“They put their heads down and worked and that's how they ended their story,” Fuxa added. “My main thoughts when they won were, ‘They just wrote an amazing ending to this story.’”

