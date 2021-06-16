Something's always popping: Hilger stays busy with popcorn business and more

Butler County Farmer Daniel Hilger makes his living off the land but he won't farm more than about 150 acres this year -- roughly 20 acres of corn, 50 acres of full-season soybeans and another 80 acres of rye for seed, which he'll double-crop into a short-season soybean.

Daniel, 75, lives with his wife, Mary Jane Hilger, about 4 miles east of Bellwood in Butler County. The Hilgers have been married for 53 years.

"We don't farm a whole lot but I do more custom work," Daniel said. "...We do quite a bit of seed cleaning through the summer and then...we go out and custom seed in the fall."

Daniel is also the CEO of Hilger Agri-Natural Popcorn. And, right now, he has plans to partner with someone in North Platte for a study on growing continuous corn.

This will be the sixth year in a row Daniel has raised non-GMO, non-insecticide corn on the same 20-acre plot of land.

"It's something I've known I could do for 30 years," Daniel said.

When GMO corn was on the rise in the 1990s, Daniel predicted insects and weeds would eventually get resistant to the insecticides and herbicides the GMO products were engineered to withstand.