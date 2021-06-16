Something's always popping: Hilger stays busy with popcorn business and more

Butler County Farmer Daniel Hilger makes his living off the land but he won't farm more than about 150 acres this year -- roughly 20 acres of corn, 50 acres of full-season soybeans and another 80 acres of rye for seed, which he'll double-crop into a short-season soybean.
Daniel, 75, lives with his wife, Mary Jane Hilger, about 4 miles east of Bellwood in Butler County. The Hilgers have been married for 53 years.
"We don't farm a whole lot but I do more custom work," Daniel said. "...We do quite a bit of seed cleaning through the summer and then...we go out and custom seed in the fall."
Daniel is also the CEO of Hilger Agri-Natural Popcorn. And, right now, he has plans to partner with someone in North Platte for a study on growing continuous corn.
This will be the sixth year in a row Daniel has raised non-GMO, non-insecticide corn on the same 20-acre plot of land.
"It's something I've known I could do for 30 years," Daniel said.
When GMO corn was on the rise in the 1990s, Daniel predicted insects and weeds would eventually get resistant to the insecticides and herbicides the GMO products were engineered to withstand.
"Some of the weeds are getting resistant to the herbicides of today. That's getting to be a major problem and it's going to get even worse in the next few years," Daniel said.
That's part of the reason he's interested in non-chemical control methods like double cropping and cover cropping, which he's made a business.
Daniel said double cropping and cover crops reduce weed pressure and improve the health of the soil. He does seed cleaning and cover crop planting for about 15 or 20 producers in Butler, Platte and Polk counties.
A lot of big farmers want to seed cover crops, Daniel said, but they're not going to get off the combine to do it.
"I can come in and follow behind their combine and get it seeded for them," Daniel said.
Then, of course, there's Hilger Agri-Natural Popcorn, Daniel's gourmet popcorn brand. He grows the popcorn and packages it, with help from Mary Jane and their son, Marcus Hilger, at their home in Butler County.
Daniel said he's coming to be known as the 'popcorn guy.'
The Hilgers used to raise chemical-free potatoes, but after doing that for seven years in the 1980s and 1990s, the price got so low they had to stop.
The first year the Hilgers did popcorn, they only grew one acre.
"And we hand-bagged it here in the kitchen," Mary Jane said, chuckling.
These days, Daniel doesn't even raise popcorn every season, since about 15 acres last him two or three years.
The Hilgers store most of the popcorn in a grain bin on their property, though they keep several 2,000-pound tote sacks of it in a workshop attached to their home.
When it's time to start bagging popcorn, Daniel uses a forklift to hang one of the tote sacks upside down from the top of an I-beam in the workshop. From there, the kernels drain into a funnel and into one of four rotating chambers in a dispensing machine. Each chamber contains exactly the right amount of popcorn for one bag.
When Daniel got the machine from another popcorn company, it was rusted shut. Marcus said he spent three or four months getting it back in working condition.
"It was at least six years ago," Marcus said.
Daniel, Mary Jane and Marcus gathered on a spring day in the workshop, where Marcus sits at the base of the I-beam and, using a foot pedal to rotate the chambers, drops 2 pounds of popcorn into a plastic bag.
Marcus then handed the bag to his mom, who runs it through a heat sealer.
After each bag is sealed, Daniel places them into waiting cardboard boxes, which he stacks on a forklift.
"We do about 2,000 pounds in about three-and-a-half hours," Daniel said.
And they do that about three times a month, he said.
About every two weeks, Daniel will take a pallet-full of popcorn -- about 64 boxes -- to his distributor in Lincoln.
"I've got another distributor in Omaha and they don't go through nearly as much," Daniel said.
The distributors bring the popcorn to quite a few stores in eastern Nebraska and as far west as Kearney, including some Whole Foods Markets in Lincoln and Omaha and Russ's Markets and Super Savers, as well as Didier's Grocery and Dale's Food Lion in David City.
Daniel is very particular about the popcorn he grows.
"It's a yellow popcorn and it's what they call a butterfly," Daniel said. "There's butterfly and there's mushroom."
Daniel said most specialty bags of popped popcorn are mushroom style.
"It's more like a round ball so it doesn't break up. The butterfly's got wings on it," Daniel said. "...I prefer the butterfly for eating any day. Plus, with the growth system we're using, I feel it gives us a better flavor. We also found a variety that has a very thin hull so it doesn't stick in your teeth."
