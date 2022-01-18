Union township talks road maintenance, mail routes

Union Township Operator Jim Rerucha said the township hopes to resolve issues with uniform gravel application on certain roads by swapping graveling duties for certain stretches of road with the Butler County Highway Department.

The agreement being hammered out between the county and township will focus on swapping graveling duties for certain parts of mail route roads with parts of non-mail route roads.

"The post office declares mail route miles, which are where their carriers drive, and that's pretty much where the bus routes go, too," Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said.

Generally-speaking, the default in Butler County is to have the highway department put gravel on county roads and mail routes, while townships are responsible for graveling other rural roads. Rerucha said the agreement will focus on swapping graveling duties for very specific, limited sections.

"Not all of them are going to be swapped out. You can almost call it a trial to see how it works," Rerucha said. "We'll go through, we'll see what this year brings and see how it works out."

Minutes from a Dec. 20 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting indicated that the agreement between the township and county will focus on parts of Road 31 and Road J.

"Rerucha discussed wanting to swap one mail route, Road 31 between L and M roads with one non-mail route, Road J between 32 and 33 roads," the minutes said.

It's essentially a one-to-one trade.

"We took one of (the township-graveled) miles and we gave them a mail route mile that we would normally take care of. We basically just swapped one full mile for three-quarters of a mile," Isham said.

The goal of the agreement between the township and county will be to resolve inconsistent gravel application in places where a stretch of county-graveled road meets a stretch of township-graveled road.

"Some of the mail route miles don't go all the way, so they're worried about inconsistency in graveling," Isham said. "For example, after a rain the mail route isn't graveled adequately and then the rest of the mile that is township may not have as much gravel on it and may cause problems -- that's their concern."

Isham and Rerucha both pointed out that non-uniform gravel roads can be very dangerous. Rerucha also stressed that swap should not negatively impact quality of the mail route section.

"We will still give the attention to the mail routes that they need -- we will not detract at all from the mail routes," Rerucha said. "I don't want to people to...think that the mail routes are going to be neglected."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

