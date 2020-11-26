Unique playing cards could be yours now

"The historical cards done in the past were a huge hit, and I am sure these will be just as well," Dinkelman said in a Nov. 9 email to The Banner-Press.

Heller said the historical decks have sold out quickly in the past, so the Friends of David City group placed a large order this time around.

"We should not sell out right away because we ordered extra," Heller said.

Heller added that they hope to have the decks in the beginning of December.

"We expect to be able to sell for the Christmas season," she said.

Friends of David City is working with Shuffled Ink to create the decks.

Heller said it was a very fun project to work on.

"We got in a golf cart and drove around town and took pictures of stuff," Heller said. "It was a fun project, and I think a lot of people will appreciate it."

In other happenings, the nonprofit is holding the ninth annual Progressive Dinner on Dec. 2 in downtown David City.

For the dinner, various courses will be offered inside a dozen different area businesses. Participants are encouraged to stop at every business and eat until they've made their way around the square.