Unique playing cards could be yours now

Those wanting a neat token of David City will be able to take advantage of a fundraiser that's selling a deck of playing cards featuring landmarks from the area.
The decks will be available for a $12 donation to the Friends of David City nonprofit.
Friends of David City Member Deb Dinkelman said the cards will be available for purchase at Dale's Food Pride, Union Bank & Trust, David City Discount Pharmacy, First National Bank, Bank of the Valley and Stop-Inn Liquor & Food Mart.
Information about how to order the cards and when they will available will be released on the Friends of David City Facebook page.
The decks will include photographs of various David City locations, including the fire hall, pool, city office, playground, park lake, golf course, fishing dock and churches.
Friends of David City Member Monica Heller said the group also plans to include a couple of photos taken at the David City Hallmark Christmas event held last October.
"These are great keepsakes," Heller said. "It's just kind of a neat memory of David City, and because it's not a picture from 1940, everybody can relate to it."
Heller said this new deck of cards project was inspired by a previous deck which featured historical photographs of David City.
"The historical cards done in the past were a huge hit, and I am sure these will be just as well," Dinkelman said in a Nov. 9 email to The Banner-Press.
Heller said the historical decks have sold out quickly in the past, so the Friends of David City group placed a large order this time around.
"We should not sell out right away because we ordered extra," Heller said.
Heller added that they hope to have the decks in the beginning of December.
"We expect to be able to sell for the Christmas season," she said.
Friends of David City is working with Shuffled Ink to create the decks.
Heller said it was a very fun project to work on.
"We got in a golf cart and drove around town and took pictures of stuff," Heller said. "It was a fun project, and I think a lot of people will appreciate it."
In other happenings, the nonprofit is holding the ninth annual Progressive Dinner on Dec. 2 in downtown David City.
For the dinner, various courses will be offered inside a dozen different area businesses. Participants are encouraged to stop at every business and eat until they've made their way around the square.
Dinkelman said Friends of David City plans to sell tickets for the event with staggered start times at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. to allow for social distancing. She said masks will be encouraged but not required.
Proceeds from the playing card donations and dinner tickets will be used to help fund the Jaycee Park Renovation Project.
In response to Banner-Press inquiries about the potential of the progressive dinner to spread COVID-19, Dinkelman said attendance at the event will likely not be very large.
"The range has been from the upper teens to thirties. With this being a strange year, I don't suspect we will have a large crowd," Dinkelman said in a Nov. 19 email to the Banner-Press.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!