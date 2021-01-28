Vaccine efforts continue to move forward in Butler County

Health officials ask for patience as COVID-19 vaccination efforts move steadily forward in Butler County.
“We are doing everything we can to get the vaccine turned around and in arms as soon as we can," Four Corners Health Department Executive Director Laura McDougall said during a public Butler County COVID-19 briefing over Zoom on Jan. 21. "We do have a lot of people who are interested and it's just going to take some time."
Vaccine rollout began on Dec. 22 and 23 in the Four Corners Health Department, which covers Polk, Butler, York and Seward counties.
Across Nebraska, health departments, hospitals and local clinics are helping administer COVID-19 vaccines. In Butler County, that includes the Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC), 372 S. Ninth St.
Nebraska plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in phases. Phase one is broken into three sections — 1A, 1B and 1C — to ensure those who need the vaccine the most get it first.
As of Jan. 21, Four Corners was transitioning to Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.
“Once additional vaccine arrives, the district partners will be fully engaged in vaccinating the Phase 1B priority groups,” McDougall said in a Jan. 22 email to The Banner-Press.
Using their health records, BCHCC, the Butler County Clinic PC and Witter Family Medicine have compiled a list of 3,000 Butler County residents ages 65 and older.
BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said every person on the list will be notified by postcard.
"So they don't have to worry about if they're going to get called or not. We will start calling people to make appointments as soon as we have vaccines for them," Naiberk said.
As soon as the hospital is able, Naiberk said it hopes to set up a vaccine clinic. The plan, he said, is to start with the oldest people first.
"We're hoping we can start doing about 100 doses a week with our 65 and older crowd. With that said, it's going to take several weeks before we get through our 65 and older crowd," Naiberk said.
Meanwhile, Four Corners is compiling its own vaccine waiting list of people ages 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions. Residents should contact Four Corners to be added to the list, which McDougall said has more than 5,000 names as of Jan. 21.
"As soon as we get (the) vaccine, we will start calling people to have them come in and get vaccinated and use up all the vaccine we have," McDougall said. "And then we'll repeat the process with the next vaccine shipment."
The Moderna vaccine is being administered in the Four Corners district. Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine comes in two doses. The initial shot is followed by an identical booster shot 28 days later to maximize the vaccine's effectiveness.
During the Jan. 21 Zoom call, McDougall said the only doses still waiting in Four Corners' refrigerators are reserved as boosters for the people who have already received the first dose.
"We just received the vaccine to give those second vaccinations and that's been happening in the last couple days," McDougall said on Jan. 21.
McDougall and Naiberk noted some people are experiencing a side effect of mild flu-like symptoms after getting the vaccine.
After the second shot, the vaccine is 94% effective against COVID-19. It's not 100%, so some people may still get COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine.
Even vaccinated people, especially asymptomatic carriers, can still spread the virus. Because of that, McDougall said it will be important for everyone to continue practicing COVID-19 prevention protocols, including masking, social distancing and sanitizing.
During the Jan. 21 Zoom call, health and community officials said the number of people wanting to be vaccinated is increasing.
Naiberk said BCHCC will still give the vaccine to people who passed on the vaccine when their eligibility group came up.
Meanwhile, Naiberk added COVID-19 has been relatively slow at BCHCC since about mid-December.
"We've not had an inpatient that's stayed with us since the middle of December, Dec. 15 I think it was," Naiberk said. "Every time I walk by the isolation wing and I see all the lights are off and there's nothing going on over there, I just kind of grin to myself and keep walking."