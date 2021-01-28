Vaccine efforts continue to move forward in Butler County

BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said every person on the list will be notified by postcard.

"So they don't have to worry about if they're going to get called or not. We will start calling people to make appointments as soon as we have vaccines for them," Naiberk said.

As soon as the hospital is able, Naiberk said it hopes to set up a vaccine clinic. The plan, he said, is to start with the oldest people first.

"We're hoping we can start doing about 100 doses a week with our 65 and older crowd. With that said, it's going to take several weeks before we get through our 65 and older crowd," Naiberk said.

Meanwhile, Four Corners is compiling its own vaccine waiting list of people ages 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions. Residents should contact Four Corners to be added to the list, which McDougall said has more than 5,000 names as of Jan. 21.

"As soon as we get (the) vaccine, we will start calling people to have them come in and get vaccinated and use up all the vaccine we have," McDougall said. "And then we'll repeat the process with the next vaccine shipment."