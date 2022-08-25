Ventre: Coming in as new CAO of Aquinas

While I have been here for two years, as of June 20, I will stepping into a new role at Aquinas as the new chief administrative officer (CAO). These last two years I have taught eighth grade and freshmen theology. I have been the assistant golf coach and served on our technology committee. Moreover, I’ve participated in meetings from Board of Advisors, Finance Council, School Council Meetings and Foundation Board meetings and I feel ready to take assume this role.

Additionally, this month, I will also be transitioning from pastor of Presentation Parish in Bellwood to being in residence at St. Mary Parish in David City. The title “in residence” means I am not in charge of anything at the parish; rather, I will live at the rectory as I serve as the CAO of Aquinas. However, I do plan on helping out at weekend Masses since close to 53% of our student population are from St. Mary’s. I hope to also be of assistance to my brother priests in Deanery to cover for them when they need. This will give me the opportunity to meet as many of our families as possible from the 13 parishes that support Aquinas.

A little bit about myself. I am from Cincinnati, Ohio, and am 38-years-old. My parents are Joe Ventre and Patty Feucht. I am the only child of my parents, but I do have both half and step-siblings. I have four sisters: Michaela, Lena, Maria and Holly and two brothers: Bryan and Kyle. I am also blessed with 10 nieces and nephews. All my family still live in Ohio.

I attended St. Dominic Catholic School for elementary, and Delhi Junior High for seventh and eighth grade. I then attended St. Maximillian Kolbe High School and graduated in 2002. During my time at St. Max I was blessed to be taught by the Franciscan Friars of Mary Immaculate. These men not only taught me my Catholic faith but it was during these four years that my vocation began.

After I graduated in 2002, I made a trip to Lincoln with the Friars and visited the seminary in Seward. It really was a good fit for me. In March of 2003, I began classes at Southeast Community College and entered the seminary at St. Gregory in August of the same year. I graduated from St. Gregory’s in 2007 with a B.A. in philosophy and took some time off. I was actually out of the formation program for three years, and during that time I did Totus Tuus in Denver the summer of 2007, worked for the Diocese of Cheyenne (2007-2008) in their education office, served as their coordinator of the Totus Tuus program and MC’d for the Bishop during the confirmation season.

Finally, in 2010, I came back to Lincoln and attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary for my theology studies and graduated in 2014 with a master's in divinity and M.A. in sacred scripture. I was ordained a priest for our diocese on May 24, 2014. My first assignment was St. Mary’s Parish in Nebraska City from 2014-2017 as well as teaching sixth grade and seniors at Lourdes Central Catholic. In 2017, I was named pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Paul and St. Bernard’s in Julian, while I continued to teach at Lourdes. At that time, I began my studies in education administration at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. In 2020, I completed my Master’s degree and was named pastor of Presentation Parish in Bellwood and assistant CAO at Aquinas Catholic Schools.

I truly do look forward to working with you all in the years to come. Additionally, I do want to thank Fr. Timmerman for his 14 years of service to this school. The field of education is a challenge as is running schools with over 100 staff. During this time, there have been two additions and growth at Aquinas. Fr. Timmerman has done this with integrity and great character. He has also served this school as a man of faith. We wish him all the best in Plattsmouth.