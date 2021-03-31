WATCH NOW: 'A bit of a dream world': Treehouse near Bellwood has elevator, spiral staircase

Barcel said he hopes to hang metal leaves, engraved with the names of visitors, all around the upstairs bedroom so that when the windows are open and a breeze blows through, they rustle like the branches of a living tree.

All of that work in due time, of course. A behemoth of a project, the treehouse isn't quite finished yet.

Barcel is a busy man, after all — he runs or helps run more than a dozen companies. Barcel said he started the treehouse as a project to return to when he wants to unwind. He works on it when he has time.

And, Barcel acknowledged, parts of it may not be finished in his lifetime. He has strategically planted sycamores around the treehouse, which he plans to trim and train to grow through, up and around the structure.

"I'm going to trim these trees until I'm too old to do it anymore," Barcel said. "...When my kids get to be my age and you come out here, this will look like it's standing in these huge trees but it won't be touching any of it."

Barcel's vision is clear.