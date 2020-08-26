WATCH NOW: Torn flag believed to be work of Bigfoot

The mystery behind an American flag being torn and braided over Memorial Day weekend in the Garrison Cemetery has been thought to be the victim of extreme storms or possible flag desecration. But one theory that’s been gaining traction is stranger than typical than the normal explanations.
According to Harriet McFeely, the tattering and braiding of the flag is the evidence of an animal that most don’t believe even exist – Bigfoot.
McFeely stopped by the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City last week to examine the flag. A life-long believer of the creature, she owns Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America, a museum and research center in Hastings dedicated to the Sasquatch.
The subject of the torn flag had been brought up during David City’s Flag Day ceremony. Jim Daro, Legion commander, and other veterans displayed the destroyed flag, though it had been too windy that day to retire any of the flags.
That may have, in fact, been a blessing to McFeely as the flag would have been properly burned if not for the unfavorable weather.
McFeely heard of the story after The Banner published an article about the torn American flag in its June 18 edition. She then visited the Garrison Cemetery and David City area to conduct research.
The proof that it’s the work of Bigfoot, McFeely explained, is the braiding and little knots that can be seen on the flag.
“If you look right here, there's a knot. A perfect knot right there,” McFeely pointed out last week. “They tie the knots with their fingers.”
When asked about how a supposedly large creature like Bigfoot could make small knots, McFeely noted that it’s a habit picked up by the creatures’ early years.
“There are two things to think about. First of all, they have kids and guess how big their fingers are when kids – they’re littler than mine,” McFeely said. “I know some men that crochet. If you learned that when you were 7-years-old, it wouldn't matter if you're your size or bigger. Once you learn how to do that, you know how to do it.”
The American flag in question actually belonged to Daro’s family.
“My Uncle George donated it to the cemetery 29 years ago,” Daro said, noting that for the past almost three decades, the flag had been displayed twice a year at Garrison Cemetery on Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.
The flag has since been donated to McFeely for her museum.
McFeely added that Bigfoot also leaves behind evidence of braiding horses’ manes.
“There's some lady that lives on a farm... And she's got two horses that come in all the time. It was, she didn't even know that, but about a week before she came (to the museum), which is about two weeks ago now, the night before and the horse had just come in and it was braided. And she said it's often (it happens),” McFeely shared.
That’s just one of several stories McFeely has heard in regards to strange stories in this region.
“(One lady) went to check on her lamb, or she had the edge because it was hot weather, just wanted to make sure they were OK,” she said. “They had water (but) she couldn't find one. And she looked and looked. Finally, on the third time, she found it -- something had taken a hold of its back leg and pull the clear out of the socket and pulled the whole leg. It was gone.”
It had been pointed out to McFeely that another animal such as a mountain lion could have gotten to the lamb. After consulting with someone who knows about wild animals, though, McFeely said her mind couldn’t be swayed.
“Either a mountain lion or a bear, depending on where you live, when they do something like that they take their claws, and they pull it off. This had no marks on it at all… she said she never ever did find the leg. So who knows where it is?” she said.
Other cultures have different names for the Bigfoot, such as those in Tibet and the Himalayans who refer to the creature as the Yeti, she added.
Having always enjoyed outside activities such as exploring and hiking, McFeely’s obsession began in May 1953 when Edmund Hillary became one of the first people to climb to the top of Mt. Everest.
“As he was going up the mountain, the snow was deep and right there in front of him were huge footprints…,” she said. “They laid a pickax right next to the footprints to show how long they were and I would guess they were 18 inches long at least.”
McFeely took possession of the torn American flag last Thursday. There will be a private celebration for the flag’s entry into the Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America on Sept. 15. The rest of the week, though, anyone who resides and Garrison and visits the museum can gain free admission.
“I can't explain it. That's all I’ll say,” Daro said. “I've never seen a Bigfoot. I've never seen the tracks. But, I mean, that's probably as good as explanation as any.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
