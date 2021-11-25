What’s going on in Ag?

With harvest wrapping up in the area, now is the time to think about how you can minimize diseases next growing season. Although this year generally had less disease pressure in corn and soybean, reviewing diseases that have caused you issues in previous years can help you select more disease-resistant corn hybrids and soybean varieties for the upcoming season. This is an important concept when you consider nearly all the diseases of corn and soybean, in Nebraska, are caused by pathogens that overwinter in fields from year to year. Most of these pathogens survive in infested residue or crop debris from the previous growing season(s). Planting disease-resistant hybrids and varieties may be a more economical way to manage certain diseases, reduce disease severity and dependence on fungicides, thereby cutting input costs.

One disease we have been on the lookout for here in Nebraska is tar spot on corn. Tar spot initially developed in western Iowa in September of 2019, but due to the drier weather it had seemingly been inactive. However, as western Iowa and eastern Nebraska received rain this fall the pathogen began reappearing in fields. Tar spot was confirmed for the first time here in Nebraska in the beginning of October. To date tar spot has been positively identified in 8 Nebraska counties. Tar spot is caused by a fungus that over winter in crop residue and can cause severe yield loss on susceptible hybrids when conditions are favorable for disease development. In states that have been dealing with this pathogen for several years, they have seen yield loss of up to 40%. Therefore, we have been actively looking for this disease here in Nebraska.

What are the symptoms of tar spot? This disease appears as small, raised, black spots scattered across the upper and lower leaf surfaces. It looks like someone took black paint and splatter the corn leaves with it. When this disease is severe, these spots can even appear on husks and leaf sheaths. Be careful when looking for this disease at the end of the growing season, common and southern rust pustules can be mistaken for tar spot as these rusts switch from producing orange-red spores to black spores. However, rust spores burst through the epidermis and the spores can be scraped away from the pustules with a fingernail while tar spots cannot be scraped off the leaf tissue. The fungus that causes tar spot overwinters on infested corn residue on the soil surface, so determining if you have this disease now might help you in selecting a hybrid that has more tolerance to this new pathogen.

What environmental conditions does tar spot favor? This pathogen likes cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s, high relative humidity and prolonged leaf wetness. Which is why we may be seeing disease development later in the growing season. Foliar fungicides have been useful at managing this pathogen when applied at disease onset. Residue management, rotation, and avoiding susceptible hybrids may help reduce tar spot development and severity. Recent studies have shown corn hybrids varied in their response to tar spot. Some seed companies have already started to provide hybrid disease ratings for this disease. We expect this disease will likely redevelop in eastern Nebraska, so we are suggesting avoiding planting highly susceptible corn hybrids in this area. You can monitor the spread of tar spot across the US online at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/tarspot/.

For updated information on crops in Nebraska, please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.

