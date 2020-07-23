When you're out in the field

What’s going on in Ag?
It is that wonderful time of year to get out and scout fields for diseases. Scouting can help you identify if you have a disease issue in your field and determine if it is at the economic threshold to apply a control. When scouting make sure to look at a good representation of the field by walking the field in a diagonal, in a Z or M pattern. If you find plants with symptoms, look to see if there is a pattern to the plants with symptoms, or are they randomly scattered throughout the whole field or within a certain location such as high or low areas of the field. Are the symptoms consistent across several plants or do they vary? Examine a good sample of plants, it is recommended to examine several sets of 10 to 15 plants along your scouting walk.
One disease to be on the lookout for in our area this growing season is Tar Spot, experts are predicting it to show up in Nebraska this growing season. Tar spot was first confirmed on dent corn in 2015 in Indiana, since then it has been identified in 9 states within the Corn Belt. Over the last five years, the disease has progressed throughout Indiana and is making its way towards Nebraska. Tar spot is caused by Phyllachora maydis a fungal pathogen, corn leaves look as though tar or black paint has been splattered on them. Lesions appear as smooth raised black dots on the upper or lower surface of the corn leaf, varying in size from speaks to the size of a pencil eraser. These black lesions are sometimes boarded by tan to brown lesions causing a fisheye appearance, however, the fisheye lesion isn’t always present. These lesions do not rub off the leaf-like a rust or insect frass would. Symptoms have been observed on corn at the V6 to V8 growth stage. It has been observed that when a leaf is 25% covered in lesions, yield loss starts to occur.
This fungi overwinters in the soil and infected crop debris, allowing for repeated infection within the fields when corn is present and conditions are favorable. This disease likes cool, wet conditions, with temperatures ranging from 60 to 72°F. Indiana has seen an increase in disease severity and spread over the last 5 years, probably due to the inoculum building up year after year in cornfields and favorable environmental conditions. During the first few years after the disease was identified, treatment was not necessary, however, treatment has been warranted due to yield losses in the last few years. Up to 50% yield loss has been reported in the eastern states with repeated disease pressure. Being a new corn disease, optimal treatment options are still being researched. Research of this pathogen is more challenging due to it being an obligate parasite requiring its host to complete its life cycle. Management options are currently limited to foliar fungicides, although the active ingredients and optimal application timing (likely EARLY season) are still under investigation. Little is known about hybrid resistance, the effect of crop rotation, residue management and cultural practices on this disease. But experiments are currently underway to explorer these possible management strategies.
Please contact your local extension office if you have corn plants with Tar Spot symptoms. We are working hard to monitor this pathogen closely in Nebraska. Plant samples can be submitted directly to the UNL Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic or by working with your local extension office.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
