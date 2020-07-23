When you're out in the field

This fungi overwinters in the soil and infected crop debris, allowing for repeated infection within the fields when corn is present and conditions are favorable. This disease likes cool, wet conditions, with temperatures ranging from 60 to 72°F. Indiana has seen an increase in disease severity and spread over the last 5 years, probably due to the inoculum building up year after year in cornfields and favorable environmental conditions. During the first few years after the disease was identified, treatment was not necessary, however, treatment has been warranted due to yield losses in the last few years. Up to 50% yield loss has been reported in the eastern states with repeated disease pressure. Being a new corn disease, optimal treatment options are still being researched. Research of this pathogen is more challenging due to it being an obligate parasite requiring its host to complete its life cycle. Management options are currently limited to foliar fungicides, although the active ingredients and optimal application timing (likely EARLY season) are still under investigation. Little is known about hybrid resistance, the effect of crop rotation, residue management and cultural practices on this disease. But experiments are currently underway to explorer these possible management strategies.