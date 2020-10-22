Who is Robert? And why do his rules matter?

Ok, so what do his rules say? How are meetings supposed to be run?

Robert’s rules are based on the two ideas that A) Majority rules, and B) Each member of the body deserves a chance to make their voice heard. There is a lot more to it than that, but that’s the gist of it.

Decisions are made through the following steps:

A motion is made A second motion is made The motion is stated again for clarification Time is allowed for debate on the matter The motion is voted on

Again, forgive my ignorance. But, what’s a motion?

A motion is the initiation of a decision. When someone makes a motion, they are really saying, “Let’s vote on this.” Robert’s Rules or Order require what is known as a second. In other words, a second member of the body must make the same motion. They often do so by saying something along the lines of, “I second that motion.”