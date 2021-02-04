Morningside announces dean’s list
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Morningside College has announced students earning placement on the Fall Dean’s Honors List. Honorees include the following area students:
David City - Vanessa M. Bohuslavsky, Trevor Siroky; Linwood - Tyler A. Vavrina.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” The students will be honored at a reception in the spring, hosted by Omicron Delta Kappa.
Northeast announces honor lists
NORFOLK -- Northeast Community College has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2020 semester.
The following area students were named to the President’s Honor List for full-time students (4.0 grade point average for at least 12 credit hours): Bruno - Hannah Farmer; David City - Creighton Redler, Breanna Stouffer.
The following area students were named to the Deans’ Honor List for full-time students (3.75 grade point average while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours): Bellwood - Matthew Nadrchal; David City - Zackary Barlean, Nya Jakub; Rising City - Madison O'Dell.
Siroky on President’s list at Bryan
LINCOLN -- Jadyn Siroky, daughter of Mike and Pam Siroky of David City, has earned placement on the Bryan College of Health Sciences President’s List for the fall 2020 term. Siroky is a freshman nursing student.
The President’s list is composed of students who were taking 12 credit hours or more and received a 4.0 grade point average.
UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists
OMAHA -- More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The following area students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: David City – Matthew Duke.
Area students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Brainard – Kailyn Hummel; David City – Curtis Blowers, Benjamin Duke, Jackson Hardin, William Heller, Wyatt Moravec; Octavia – Silvia Hernandez.