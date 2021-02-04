Siroky on President’s list at Bryan

LINCOLN -- Jadyn Siroky, daughter of Mike and Pam Siroky of David City, has earned placement on the Bryan College of Health Sciences President’s List for the fall 2020 term. Siroky is a freshman nursing student.

The President’s list is composed of students who were taking 12 credit hours or more and received a 4.0 grade point average.

UNO announces chancellor's, dean's lists

OMAHA -- More than 5,000 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The following area students who qualified for the Chancellor's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: David City – Matthew Duke.

Area students who qualified for the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed: Brainard – Kailyn Hummel; David City – Curtis Blowers, Benjamin Duke, Jackson Hardin, William Heller, Wyatt Moravec; Octavia – Silvia Hernandez.

