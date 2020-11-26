Deloris Vanek

Deloris M. Vanek

March 15, 1938 - November 21, 2020

Deloris M. Vanek, 82, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at The Monarch in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 122 W. Center Ave., Prague, with celebrant Benjamin Rynearson. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 with a rosary. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Prague. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials can be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Prague.

Deloris was born on March 15, 1938, in rural Loma, Nebraska, to Emmanuel and Marie (Rejda) Sisel. Deloris attended St. John School in Prague and graduated from Prague High School in 1956. On June 15, 1960, Deloris was united in marriage to John S. Vanek Jr. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.

Deloris taught at several country schools and at St. John School in Prague for many years. She taught CCD religion classes at church, and she cleaned the church rectory for 40 years. Deloris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and the Malmo American Legion #232 Auxiliary. Making soup was one of her favorite things to do.