Dwight Schultz

May 25, 1932 - February 11, 2022

Surrounded by family at home, Dwight Schultz passed away in Cedar Park, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2022.

A funeral will take place on March 19 at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.

He was born to Ezra and Ellen (Hejde) Schultz on May 25, 1932 in Norfolk Nebraska. The family moved to the Purple Cane (Nebraska) locale shortly after his birth where Ezra farmed. Dwight attended school in the area and graduated from North Bend High School in 1950. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving in a number of locations including Frobischer Bay in Nunavut, Canada. After discharge from the Air Force, Dwight farmed with his father until Ezra's retirement in 1960. He and his parents were longtime members of St. Peter's Lutheran church in North Bend.

In 1957, Dwight married Ruth Von Seggern. During the late ‘60s he left farming and the family moved to Bryan, Texas, where Dwight commenced insurance sales with Lutheran Brotherhood. Later, they returned to Nebraska where Dwight continued insurance sales and later undertook other sales occupations.

During the mid-1970s Dwight and Ruth divorced, and Dwight later married Patricia Shockey. They commenced various business ventures, their final being the Old Scout in North Bend.

Dwight is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Larson of Spencer, Iowa; son, Jeffrey Schultz of Cedar Park, Texas; daughter-in-law, Preyachat Schultz; granddaughter, Audra Larson of Spencer, Iowa; and great-grandson, Allen Larson of Kingsley, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, and grandson Adam Larson.

Memorials may be sent to Butler County Senior Services, 592 D. Street, David City NE 68632