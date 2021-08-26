Milton Bemis

Milton Charles Bemis

April 21, 1951 - August 20, 2021

Milton Charles Bemis of David City, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 70 years, 3 months and 30 days.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Evangelical Church in Seward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Zach Mulvihill officiating the service. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward, Nebraska, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska

Milton Charles Bemis was born on April 21, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to the late Charles and Bernice (Smith) Bemis. He attended Rising City Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1969. Milton went to Wesleyan University for 1.5 years where he found his best friends at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity House.

On Dec. 23, 1971, Milton married his grade school sweetheart and the love of his life, Janet Fricke. They lived in Lincoln for five years and then moved to Rising City. They were blessed with four children, Crystal, Tiffany, Matthew and Jared.