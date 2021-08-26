Milton Bemis

Milton Charles Bemis
April 21, 1951 - August 20, 2021
Milton Charles Bemis of David City, Nebraska, passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 70 years, 3 months and 30 days.
A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Evangelical Church in Seward, Nebraska, with the Rev. Zach Mulvihill officiating the service. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward, Nebraska, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska
Milton Charles Bemis was born on April 21, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to the late Charles and Bernice (Smith) Bemis. He attended Rising City Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1969. Milton went to Wesleyan University for 1.5 years where he found his best friends at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity House.
On Dec. 23, 1971, Milton married his grade school sweetheart and the love of his life, Janet Fricke. They lived in Lincoln for five years and then moved to Rising City. They were blessed with four children, Crystal, Tiffany, Matthew and Jared.
Milton started booking rock and roll bands his junior year of high school and continued until he started a pig operation with his father-in-law. Later he became a Hotsy salesman. In 1985, he started working with schools and fundraising. He started the fundraising division for Deli International of Omaha in 1986 and continued working in fundraising for 36 years. Milt and his wife have been volunteer speakers for Live-On Nebraska and he was a member of its advisory board. They received the first National Donor Memorial Award of Excellence in 2010 in Richmond, Virginia. Milt loved his community and had a passion for service. Over the years, he served on over 20 boards and committees including the 4th of July, J C's, Fireman, Church Boards, and Baseball committees in Rising City and the Umpire Committee in David City, as well as the Butler County Area Foundation.
Milt loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter and enjoyed attending their activities as well as Nebraska football. He loved coaching his children in football, baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball. He was also an umpire for 25 years and with his passion to teach, he started training teenagers how to umpire. He was also a TeamMates mentor. Milt brought joy into every room he walked into and he never met a stranger. He was a man of quiet faith and was secure in his salvation through Jesus Christ. Milt attended Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife of 49 years, Janet Bemis; three children, Crystal (Eric) Stara of David City, Tiffany (Trent) Maly of Lincoln and Jared (Shannon) Bemis of Denver, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jory) Stara Criner, Courtney (Tyler) Stara Kocian, Carter and Caden Stara and Kane, Malachi, Elijah and Judah Maly; one great-granddaughter, Brielle; brother, Gary (JoAnne) Bemis; two sisters, Sharon Unkel and Deanna (Jim) McClintick; and mother-in-law, Naomi Fricke.
Milt is preceded in death by his parents; his 2 ½ year old son, Matthew (1984); father-in law, Wilbur Fricke; and brother-in-law, Jay Unkel.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Milt.
Memorials to the Bemis Family for future designations.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight
Condolences @ www.zabkafuneralhome.com