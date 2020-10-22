 Skip to main content
Bostelman is right for our district
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a lifelong resident of Saunders County and the 23rd District, I am writing to encourage others to join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman for Legislature on Nov. 3.

While I did not vote for Bruce when he first ran for the legislature in 2016, over the last four years during his time in office he has proven to be a conservative leader and he has earned my trust. He has followed through on what he said he would do; he helped successfully pass legislation to lower property our property taxes, and he supported pro-life legislation by helping pass a dismemberment abortion bill. He is also working to help make affordable broadband available to all rural areas which we find more important during these times of working from home. Bruce is a hard working representative for us and will continue doing that when we re-elect him on Nov. 3rd. Bruce’s experience and conservative values not only reflect those of our district, but make him the right person to represent our interests at the State Capitol. Please join me in voting for Bruce Bostelman on Nov. 3.

Dennis Fujan

Prague

