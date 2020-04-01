Corrections director gets whopping raise, nothing will change

The same day that the newspaper reported four staffers were injured at the state prison in Tecumseh, it was also announced that Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes received a 30 percent (yes 30 percent) raise this year. That’s an increase of $60,000 a year. That means he’ll be paid $250,000 a year.
That salary makes him the second highest paid state official behind only the head of the Nebraska Investment Council, but still the highest paid who answers to Gov. Pete Ricketts. State employees received a 2 percent raise this year, with an opportunity for an additional 0.3% merit increase.
Front-line corrections corporals and caseworkers were given an 8.4% salary bump in January as well as long-sought step increases for longevity after negotiations between the union representing corrections officers and the Ricketts administration.
Neighboring Iowa and Kansas pay their state corrections director’s yearly salaries of $154,300 and $140,000, respectively. California, which has more than 20 times as many inmates as Nebraska, pays its corrections chief $265,900 a year. Washington state, where Frakes was a longtime prison administrator before coming to Nebraska, pays its secretary of corrections $186,900.
Am I the only one shaking my head about this? Am I the only one questioning? Maybe I’m old school, but I always thought a salary increase reflected good performance. I’d love to see Frakes’ performance evaluations. In case you haven’t been paying attention, Nebraska’s prison system is still a mess with overcrowding, understaffing and delayed release of inmates because they can’t receive necessary programming to aid in their post-incarceration rehabilitation.
Nebraska’s prisons hold about 2,000 more inmates than their current design capacity of 3,500, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Overcrowding has forced some prisoners to sleep on cots on the floor, while others double-bunk in cells designed for one inmate. Nebraska is the second most-crowded prison behind Alabama, which faces federal intervention to force inmate release or build new prisons.
I’ve met Frakes. He’s a nice guy, easy to talk to. But has he made the much-needed sweeping changes to a broken system that would warrant the exorbitant salary increase? In my humble opinion, sorry, the answer is NO!
Ricketts’ spokesman Taylor Gage defended the decision and said the governor took over a corrections department in crisis and now that it is “trending in a positive direction with increased capacity, reduced staff turnover and more rehabilitative outcomes for inmates, Gov. Ricketts wanted to acknowledge Scott’s successes.”
Increased capacity? Double bunking in single cells, inmates on cots in places not designed for sleeping. Reduced staff turnover? The state has paid millions in overtime expenses and Corrections has had to ship officers in vans from Omaha to fill vacant posts at nine other facilities. Rehabilitative outcomes delayed by overcrowding and waiting lists for programming. Don’t get me started on two riots at Tecumseh and numerous assaults on corrections workers by inmates.
Gage said the overcrowding can’t be blamed on Frakes because he doesn’t sentence the inmates. He’s right. Those policies are greatly influenced by the conservative law and order stance of Ricketts’ and the Attorney General and their lack of flexibility to look at alternatives. But the release end of it falls directly in Frakes’ lap.
Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Lathrop and veteran lawmaker and committee member Sen. Ernie Chambers, both of Omaha, said that they were surprised at the raise, given the on-going problems.
“(Frakes) has presented no plan for alleviating the overcrowding, and has demonstrated an unwillingness to work with the Legislature to find solutions,” Lathrop told the Omaha World-Herald. Legislative attempts to subpoena his testimony before the committee have failed.
Chambers said he will likely filibuster the state budget unless the Appropriations Committee removes $50,000 for the Frakes’ raise from Ricketts’ budget.
This is just another wrinkle in the on-going saga folks. More money for the Director solves nothing. Stay tuned!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
