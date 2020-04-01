Corrections director gets whopping raise, nothing will change

The same day that the newspaper reported four staffers were injured at the state prison in Tecumseh, it was also announced that Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes received a 30 percent (yes 30 percent) raise this year. That’s an increase of $60,000 a year. That means he’ll be paid $250,000 a year.

That salary makes him the second highest paid state official behind only the head of the Nebraska Investment Council, but still the highest paid who answers to Gov. Pete Ricketts. State employees received a 2 percent raise this year, with an opportunity for an additional 0.3% merit increase.

Front-line corrections corporals and caseworkers were given an 8.4% salary bump in January as well as long-sought step increases for longevity after negotiations between the union representing corrections officers and the Ricketts administration.

Neighboring Iowa and Kansas pay their state corrections director’s yearly salaries of $154,300 and $140,000, respectively. California, which has more than 20 times as many inmates as Nebraska, pays its corrections chief $265,900 a year. Washington state, where Frakes was a longtime prison administrator before coming to Nebraska, pays its secretary of corrections $186,900.