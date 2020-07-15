Economic impact of pandemic takes us Into uncharted territory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three economists agree that Nebraska appears to stand a better chance at financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than some states, but is still heading into uncharted territory as the country faces a deep recession.

"We're in a very deep recession at the moment and while all of the projections show an eventual recovery going forward, there's a very real possibility that the recovery will take a long time," said Dr. Matthew Fiedler, a fellow with the Brookings Institute, who discussed the impact of the pandemic on the national economy during a webinar sponsored by the OpenSky Policy Institute.

Fiedler said there’s a lot of disagreement about just how fast recovery will happen. Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska Bureau of Business Research, said Nebraska’s tax revenues could get back to Fiscal Year 2019-2020 levels by Fiscal Year 2021-2022 should there be no resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

But if Nebraska sees a new surge in cases similar to those being experienced in Florida and Texas, our recovery could be slowed, he added. His comments came as several states were rolling back their “opening” plans and re-instituting stay-at-home orders and mandating the wearing of masks.