Economic impact of pandemic takes us Into uncharted territory

Three economists agree that Nebraska appears to stand a better chance at financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than some states, but is still heading into uncharted territory as the country faces a deep recession.
"We're in a very deep recession at the moment and while all of the projections show an eventual recovery going forward, there's a very real possibility that the recovery will take a long time," said Dr. Matthew Fiedler, a fellow with the Brookings Institute, who discussed the impact of the pandemic on the national economy during a webinar sponsored by the OpenSky Policy Institute.
Fiedler said there’s a lot of disagreement about just how fast recovery will happen. Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska Bureau of Business Research, said Nebraska’s tax revenues could get back to Fiscal Year 2019-2020 levels by Fiscal Year 2021-2022 should there be no resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
But if Nebraska sees a new surge in cases similar to those being experienced in Florida and Texas, our recovery could be slowed, he added. His comments came as several states were rolling back their “opening” plans and re-instituting stay-at-home orders and mandating the wearing of masks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health, told the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee he feared that some regions were putting the entire country at risk. With about 40,000 new cases being reported daily, he said the number could reach 100,000 a day if the situation isn’t turned around.
While speaking about the pandemic’s impact on Lincoln’s economy, City Finance Director Brandon Kauffman said sales tax receipts in the Capital City haven’t been impacted as badly as originally projected, thanks in part to very conservative revenue forecasts and the collection of taxes from online sales.
But city tax receipts still declined 14% in April. The future outlook for the city is hard to gauge, he said, particularly considering the pandemic’s impact on Nebraska football, a major economic engine for the city, and other key events. His comments came on a day that University of Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost announced that five players have tested positive for the virus since April.
Kauffman said Lincoln is continuing to be conservative with revenue projections in light of an uncertain future that may include a fall with no Husker Football or other Husker sports.
The pandemic has had a disparate impact on various industries. Some businesses -- such as landscaping and garden sales -- have done well during the pandemic while others -- like retail clothing sales and hospitality services -- have been severely negatively impacted, Kauffman said.
So far, Nebraska’s economy has proven more resilient than most, Thompson said, in part because our state’s economy isn’t heavily dependent on sectors that were most impacted by the pandemic, such as travel and tourism in Florida, Nevada and the Carolinas.
Fiedler said the nation’s recession is impacted by direct Covid-19 costs to states, lower revenue and a higher demand on Medicaid and other programs, especially safety net programs. Different states will be affected differently, but one thing is certain, shortfalls in federal funding will continue at least through Fiscal Year 2023. “States are almost certain to face large budget shortfalls even though the magnitude and duration remains uncertain,” he said.
"Nebraska has been less hard-hit by this recession" than the nation has been, Thompson said. It's possible that Nebraska may be back to pre-pandemic employment levels by the middle of 2021 and the state may be in position to "return to normal growth" in 2022.
Kauffman said the City of Lincoln is studying ways to control personnel costs, defer capital investments and purchases, refinance debt and re-examine maintenance and replacement standards. “There are just so many unknowns at this point, we’re being very cautious,” he said.
OpenSky Executive Director Renee Fry said the webinar was held to help Nebraska lawmakers and other state and local leaders get a clearer picture of the pandemic’s economic impact as the Legislature prepares to reconvene on July 20.
In short, if you think Covid-19 as a virus is scary, the economic impact could be downright frightening.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
