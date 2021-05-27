New Biden move hurts tech workers

If approved, Biden’s plan for international students would represent a massive expansion of the Optional Practical Training Program and Curricular Practical Training, which has about 400,000 participants who can work in the U.S. for up to three years if their degrees are in science, technology, engineering or math, and thereby compete directly with U.S. college graduates.

The Optional Practical Training Program was a one-year work authorization program for international students that later turned into a secondary cheap labor pipeline. Congress never approved the program, which today is larger in terms of its participants than more well-established guest worker programs that the Immigration Act of 1990 created.

Donor-class employers love employees through this program because they’re hired for being compliant. The foreign-born workers are on a time-expiration work permit and are looking for eventual H-1B visa sponsorship to transfer their legal status to, giving employers leverage in holding these foreign workers indentured.