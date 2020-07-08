On top of everything else, will the Legislature really debate property tax relief?

In a state that is just “opening up” again with a wary eye on a second wave of pandemic and a new awareness of inequities in the justice system as pointed out by the Black Lives Matter movement, is it possible that some lawmakers are hearing the cry for property tax relief?
The Chairwoman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, thinks so. Every poll shows people in this state want property tax relief, she said. "We either get property tax relief done, or we're not going to get anything done in those 17 days (of the completion of the session)."
Lawmakers reconvene the session that was – like many other things – brought to a halt in March. They have yet to pass a budget. That has to be done. In the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police, there is a new and very loud cry for police reform. Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha has already pointed out that the time is past for new bill introduction. He said something might be done with an existing measure awaiting final approval.
The plate is full and the time to clean it is short. Linehan said she does know how to get property tax relief passed, "but I haven't convinced enough people yet." Attempts during the first part of the legislative session to agree on property tax cuts were unsuccessful. The same senators who were part of that filibuster are returning when the Legislature reconvenes. There were not 33 votes for anything, she said.
The committee's pending proposal would fund local property tax relief through increased state aid to schools. There are also amendments to be considered.
Complicating matters now is the CARES Act, which provides financial relief for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It may reduce anticipated individual state income tax revenue by an estimated $27 million in fiscal 2020-21. That act triggered income tax changes, such as a modification of limits on excess business losses for other than corporate taxpayers and changes to limits on contributions to charities during 2020.
State income taxes are figured on the federal adjusted gross income for individuals and businesses. To avoid that revenue loss, Nebraska would have to cut federal ties in those tax years for figuring state taxes. Revenue Committee member Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said he believes there is a legislative need to disconnect Nebraska's state income tax law from federal tax law in order to protect the state revenue flow needed to fund increased property tax relief.
The state did that "decoupling" from the federal tax code four years ago, Linehan said. To do so again would require a hearing, and there isn’t necessarily time for that this session.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said reducing property taxes is more important than giving up the income tax revenue under the CARES Act. Property tax relief would be a bigger boost to the economy “than giving $125 million to a select number of businesses,” he said.
The state learned recently that May revenue was not impacted as much as predicted. It was down only 2.2%, or about $10 million from the certified forecast made 11 months ago. Linehan said the people that generate the vast amount of our tax revenue are people who have money and they have adjusted to this and continue to make money.
A recent Nebraska Department of Revenue report estimated the reduction in the state's business income tax receipts at $98 million. That figure is largely influenced by Nebraska's 1967 decision to tie the state's income tax system to the federal tax code. The rest of the $125 million reduction comes in an estimated $27 million reduction in individual income tax receipts.
Briese said the state owes it to everyday Nebraskans to prevent federal tax changes from jeopardizing the ability to fund needed property tax relief.
A laudable goal, but the timing is not good right now!
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
