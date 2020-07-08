On top of everything else, will the Legislature really debate property tax relief?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a state that is just “opening up” again with a wary eye on a second wave of pandemic and a new awareness of inequities in the justice system as pointed out by the Black Lives Matter movement, is it possible that some lawmakers are hearing the cry for property tax relief?

The Chairwoman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, thinks so. Every poll shows people in this state want property tax relief, she said. "We either get property tax relief done, or we're not going to get anything done in those 17 days (of the completion of the session)."

Lawmakers reconvene the session that was – like many other things – brought to a halt in March. They have yet to pass a budget. That has to be done. In the wake of the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police, there is a new and very loud cry for police reform. Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha has already pointed out that the time is past for new bill introduction. He said something might be done with an existing measure awaiting final approval.