Aquinas Catholic reached the Class C2-8 subdistrict final last Thursday facing the top-seeded Cross County Cougars.

The Monarchs were coming off a dramatic overtime win over Heartland in which senior Krae Lavicky knocked down two free throws in the final second of regulation to force overtime.

He finished the night with 20 points and six assists while sophomore Bryant Stouffer produced 18 points and nine rebounds in a 60-58 win.

On Thursday, Aquinas went toe-to-toe staying within striking distance for much of the game. However, 41 combined points from Cougar juniors Ashton Seim and Tanner Hollinger propelled Cross County to a 51-42 win.

"I thought we played really well. In the first half, we really gave them a hard time getting into the post against us. In the second half, they started to wear us down a little bit," Monarchs head coach Trevor Weiss said. "I thought our guys on defense played pretty well overall. We made them beat us from the outside in the first half and then they just wore us down."

Weiss said he felt they defended the two juniors well as the duo finished shooting 12-for-22 from the field. As a team, Cross County shot 47%.

The Monarchs shot just 33% with Lavicky leading the way with 12 points. Stouffer and junior Dylan Andel finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

"I liked the shots we were getting. We were getting good 10-foot shots. Some good open 3-point looks," Weiss said. "Overall, I thought our offense was being patient, working around and trying to get a great shot and we did but unfortunately didn't hit a lot of them."

Aquinas finished the season 11-12, a six-win improvement from last season despite having to replace four starters. It reached its first subdistrict final in three years.

"We did as well as we could. We had a lot of new guys. A lot of guys had to step into a starting role and a lot of guys had to step up in a bench role that were younger and maybe not mature enough physical wise," Weiss said. "I thought everybody did a great job of accepting their new role. I think with this team they were very unselfish where they didn't care who scored. They just wanted to win the game.

The Monarchs graduate three seniors from the roster in Lavicky, Lucas Sellers and Jaylin Jakub.

Lavicky stepped in as the team's point guard after the transfer of Clayton Zavodny. He dished out a team-high 65 assists per game to go with 9.3 points per game, an increase of 2.5 points per game from last season.

"He was a guy that was always a good 3-point shooter, but he developed into being a really good driver for us this year. He always got to the free throw line too," Weiss said. "He's one of our best free throw shooters so attacking the rim more, he got to the free throw line which gave him more scoring opportunities. He was also a great passer too."

Sellers grew into a more confident shooter in his senior season. After hesitating on open shots and averaging just 1.9 points per game last season, the senior finished with 4.7 points per game and the second-best field goal percentage on the team at 47%.

Sellers also led the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 44%.

"I always knew he had a good shot on him. He just wasn't confident in himself. He finally got confidence in himself," Weiss said. "He just grew in that area and I really liked that he did that because it just made our team better when he did that."

Jakub played on the varsity team for the first time in his career. He played in 17 games this season as he battled illness during the season.

"He was trying his best to be physical and rebound the ball on the defensive end," Weiss said. "I feel bad for him because he worked so hard to get to that point and then he kept getting sick and kind of hindered his development a little bit, but I always appreciate how hard he worked for me in practices and in games."

Stouffer led a young Monarchs squad. The sophomore averaged a team-high 16.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

He tallied double-figures in 21 of 23 games this season, including a career-high 33 points on Jan. 10 against Twin River.

Junior Dylan Andel finished third in scoring with 5.7 points per game. Kailer Pohl and Garett Novacek, both sophomores, ended the season averaging 4.5 and 3.0 points per game, respectively.

All will be back next season as Aquinas will look to take the next step.

"A lot of the young guys got great experience. We had five sophomores that got good playing time experience and then we had two juniors that played a lot. One started and one came off the bench, so we got tons of room to improve," Weiss said. "We just got to know that in the summer and even in our spring sports, keep competing and keep getting better, more athletic and stronger. Looking forward to getting to work with those guys in the summer."