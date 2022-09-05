Aquinas run-rules Schuyler, defeats Kearney Catholic in ranked matchup

SCHUYLER - Aquinas Catholic, ranked No. 9 by the Lincoln Journal Star, used its game at Schuyler on Aug. 30 as an opportunity to give some of its JV players time to play in a varsity game.

The Monarchs run-ruled Schuyler 13-0 in three innings. Grace Masek led the team hitting 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs. Ainsley Wollmer drove in three runs and Danica Bohuslavsky recorded two RBIs.

Aquinas scored seven runs in the first and six in the second to pull away for the win.

"It's been going pretty well. We need to be playing better against quality opponents," Monarchs head coach Paul Gahan said. "We struggled a bit in that area. We're capable. We're still working."

Through Saturday's games, Aquinas is hitting .351 as a team with a .938 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Monarchs have hit seven home runs, 22 doubles and three triples.

"I think we can do a lot better," Gahan said. "Top to bottom, I think we can hit a lot better as a team. We're going to need to do that to win games against quality teams."

Claire Wisnieski is one of the Monarchs' top hitters. She's batting .412 this season with three home runs and 18 RBIs through Saturday's games.

"When we have the bats get going, everything comes together like our fielding," Wisnieski said. "Everyone works as a team and we just get a lot of people on base."

In the circle, Brooklyn Stutzman has pitched 56 and 2/3 innings with a 2.47 ERA. She has struck out 82 hitters and walked 29.

"Brooklyn's (Stutzman) has done OK. I think if you would ask her, she would probably say she can do a lot better," Gahan said. "Her walks to strikeout is a little high. She's having a few too many walks and not quite enough strikeouts. It'll come. Still early. We're still working."

Aquinas def. Twin River 6-1 and Kearney Catholic 9-4: On Thursday, the Monarchs swept the Twin River triangular, defeating Class B No. 10 Kearney Catholic and the Titans.

Aquinas used a six-run sixth to break the game open against the Stars. Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Lacie Hartman and Mackenzie Kobza recorded two-hit games with one RBI. Wisnieski walked three times and scored twice.

Stutzman threw a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

In a 1-1 game in the fifth inning, the Monarchs scored five in the final frame to defeat Twin River.

Veronica Reimers tripled and Romshek singled on a bunt. An error plated Reimers to put Aquinas ahead 2-1. Jordyn hit an RBI double in the next at-bat with Hartman following her with a two-run triple. Another Titans error made it 6-1.

Jordyn finished the game 3 for 3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Kobza hit 2 for 3. Stutzman allowed one unearned run on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Aquinas 1-2 at GICC Invite

Aquinas went 1-2 at Saturday's GICC Invite, splitting games with the Crusaders and dropping a one-run game against No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia.

In a 9-4 win against GICC in the opener, Aquinas scored three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the sixth. The top of the order of Reimers, Jordyn and Wisnieski hit 6 for 12 with six RBIs and two runs scored. Stutzman struck out eight hitters in six innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

The Hawkettes surrendered the lead in the top of the fifth on a two-out grand slam by Wisnieski to put the Monarchs ahead 4-3. St. Cecilia responded with a three-run home run in the home half.

Kobza singled home Hartman to pull Aquinas within one, but three straight strikeouts ended the game setting up a rematch with GICC.

The Crusaders run-ruled Aquinas 11-3 in five innings. Hartman's three-run home run in the fourth was the only offense of the game as Aquinas finished with four hits.

Aquinas is 9-4 on the season. It played West Point GACC on Tuesday and will travel to compete in Thursday's Cass triangular.