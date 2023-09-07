Running cross country isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes a toll mentally and physically.

For Aquinas Catholic senior Gianna Frasher, she’s persevered through the struggles and enters the fall chasing her third state medal in three years.

“It’s kind of my personality to not be satisfied. I’m always like I could’ve done better even if I did great, so that helps a lot,” Frasher said. “Having my family do it and just knowing their level of success and knowing I can do more and just having people who have confidence in me. Cross country is a very good training for life because it’s super hard to do. It just takes so much out of you sometimes. Doing it, even when it stinks, it reminds me it’s good training for life.”

After not qualifying for state as a freshman, Frasher earned a spot in Kearney as a sophomore finishing in eighth place with a time of 20 minutes, 42.2 seconds. She returned to the medal stand last year with the 11th-fastest mark of 20:43.8.

“When you’re fresh running, you don’t know anybody,” Frasher said. “You don’t know what you’re doing and it’s very intimidating, especially just handling the miles and the pains that come with it, but doing it for so many years you know the course, you know the competitors somewhat and you can kind of mentally prepare for that. Also, just the experience of knowing that you did well and you can do well is very encouraging. It boosts your confidence knowing you can do stuff like that.”

Gianna is part of a long lineage of runners. Her older brother, Eli, was a four-time state qualifier and a two-time state champion. Older brother Luke qualified for state twice.

Her two sisters, Alexandria and Miriam, also have competed at state. Alexandria finished as a four-time state qualifier and a two-time medalist. Miriam medaled as a freshman and a sophomore as she enters her junior season this fall.

“Just having that kind of fellowship of all of us, knowing what we go through and just understanding,” Gianna said. “We can just sit there and talk about all the troubles we go through, all the problems we face. They just understand so much about it.”

Gianna said running with Miriam has been amazing.

“Obviously we’re sisters so sometimes we don’t get along together that great and sometimes we’re super mad at each other, but we still go out and run together,” Gianna said. “It’s amazing how much help it is to run with somebody else because if you don’t want to run, they’ll get you out of the door. If they don’t want to run, you get them out of the door. Sometimes we argue over running, where to go, where to run, how to run but the help it brings is immeasurable. I would never have it any other way.”

The Monarchs hope to return to Kearney as a team for the third consecutive year. Gianna’s goal is to exceed what she did last year.

“I want to break 20 (minutes). That would be super awesome. I hope to get at least top five at state, hopefully, top three at state,” Gianna said. “Team-wise, I want to make it back to state as a team. Lydia Meysenburg is our third runner this year and I think she has incredible potential and I can’t wait to find out what she can do this year.