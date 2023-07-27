Aquinas Catholic's Grady Romshek capped his high school career with his first state title in February, completing a steady rise through the Monarchs program.

Romshek isn't finished as he signed to wrestle at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

"It's just the feeling of continuing something I've put a lot of my time towards, especially the last four years and not giving up on that and just having an opportunity to keep the dream alive," Romshek said.

Romshek said he received interest from other colleges, but he said Benedictine just felt right.

"It was just entertaining to go down there and see how beautiful the campus us and how rustic it looks and how nice it still is," Romshek said.

As a freshman, Romshek won just six varsity matches. He improved to 27-17 his sophomore season and qualified for state for the first time.

Romshek claimed his first state medal following a 38-11 junior campaign. He battled back from a second-round defeat to place fifth through the consolation bracket.

That's when a shift in mentality happened for Romshek.

"My junior year I had some regret and thinking this kid could probably beat me. He's good, he's ranked," he said. "In my senior season, going to all the big tournaments and I just got that train of thought out of my head and I thought I'm better than almost all these kids. They may have the years or accolades on me, but I have the strength and I can win this whole thing."

Romshek went 43-2 his senior season posting a pin and three wins by decision in Omaha en route to his first state title.

In the 106-pound final, Romshek defeated Sutherland's Grady Dempcy 3-2 to become the 38th individual state champion in school history.

"I feel like it was amazing and it just gave me a confidence boost," Romshek said. "It's giving me a thing to look forward to in college, but in college they're all good no matter if they're a state champ, state placer or even a state qualifier."

Along with his individual state title, Romshek contributed to three consecutive state dual wrestling championships and back-to-back state titles.

The Monarchs lost only one dual during his four-year career.

"A lot of ups and downs. I struggled my freshman year," Romshek said. "I was a very undersized freshman and then I started lifting a lot during the offseason, got up closer to weight and did good, made state my sophomore season. I started going to camps to just get better and help myself. It proved and it paid off.

"My senior season I knew I was at an advantage going down to 106 just up there stronger than most incoming freshmen and just thought this was my year to win it and get everything done and prove to colleges that I can do good."

Romshek described wrestling as his life as he's been competing since he was 4 years old. Through all the ups and downs, Romshek persevered.

"I've made it this far and I'm just going to keep going," Romshek said. "Life may have its struggles, but there's always success out of life even if there is those struggles."