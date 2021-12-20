Belt wrestles in third title match, wins second gold

Grady Belt wrestled in his third title match and won his second gold medal at the Platteview Invite on Saturday.

The Husky senior won gold at Lakeview on Dec. 3, dropped a 7-1 decision for gold at Osceola then found himself back competing for another championship after two wins in Platteview.

Belt (145 pounds) needed just seven seconds to win his first match then won 6-0 in the semifinals behind two takedowns and a third-period reversal. In the final he faced Nolan Ienn of Elkhorn, and like his first match needed fewer than 30 seconds for the win. He scored a takedown seven seconds in and converted it into a pin just 16 seconds later.

Kole Eickmeier (126) won his first two matches but lost his next two, Ethan Fjell (152) went 0-2, Landon Sliva (170) split four matches and missed out on the medal round by one win and Collin Vrbka (195) won his first but lost his next two.

Shelby-Rising City was 13 out of 14 with 39 team points. Nebraska City took the team title with 165 team points and by a margin of 25 over runner-up Raymond Central.

