Scotus girls extend win streak

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer and its three members from Aquinas Catholic earned some much deserved time off over the weekend. Following a win April 12 against Kearney Catholic then another two days later over Lutheran High Northeast, the Shamrocks made it six wins in eight days.

The Shamrocks scored eight goals in a shutout victory over the Stars then put four in the back of the net in another shutout over the Eagles. Monarch freshman Izzie Kadavy put her eighth of the season past the keeper in the win over Lutheran High, is third on the team in goals and also third in points at 17.

Aquinas junior Lacie Hartman has one goal and an assist. Freshman Flora Dalton is still looking for her first points.

Scotus extended its winning streak to eight, made it three shutouts in a row and seven of the last eight without yielding a goal.

SCC freshman nearly had a double hat trick and three total 'Rocks scored in the win over Kearney Catholic. Scotus led 5-0 at halftime.

Two days later in an afternoon game in Norfolk, Emma and older sister Libbie Brezenski made it 2-0 at the half. Kadavy put it out of reach when she made it 3-0 just eight minutes into the second half. Emma added another in the 78th minute.

Scotus has just three matches remaining and only plays once this week - Thursday at home against Schuyler. The 'Rocks then host Hastings on April 26 and Elkhorn North on April 28.

Scotus has risen to No. 5 in Class B and are fourth in the points that determine postseason scoring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.