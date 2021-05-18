SRC boy win CRC golf title

Ceagan Watts won his first tournament title in three years and the Shelby-Rising City boys won their sixth straight Crossroads Conference title on May 10 in Osceola.

Watts shot a 45-42 for an 87 and won the conference crown by a shot. The Huskies totaled 370 and were five shots better than Osceola/Cross County.

Carter Fjell and two golfers from OCC both were right behind Watts with rounds of 88, Grant Brigham was fifth when he shot a 92, Ethan Fjell was ninth with a 102 and Trevor Micek carded 111. Brigham's score was five shots better than OCC's third best and was the difference between keeping the strieak alive and settling for second.

High Plains with a 447 and BDs with a 467 were a distant third and fourth.

Three days earlier in York, Shelby-Rising city had the third-best total among a field of 12 teams. The Huskies shot a 398 total and were 22 back of runner-up Bennington. York won its home title going away on a score of 339.

Brigham was the top Husky on a sixth-place round of 91. He was two shots back of fifth and two ahead of seventh. York swept the top five spots. Joel Jensen and Caleb Sahling tied for top spot on rounds of 83. Jensen won the told on scorecard playoff.

