SRC golf fifth at Fullerton scramble

Grant Brigham and and Carter Fjell finished tied for third as a two-man scramble team and Shebly-Rising City golf was fifth in its combined team score April 14 in Fullerton.

Brigham and Fjell carded a round of 41 and tied with a pairing from Battle Creek on identical rounds of 40 on the front nine and 41 on the back. A scorecard playoff determined that the Husky teammates were the third-place medalists.

That duo plus Ceagan Watts and Trevor Micek scored a combined round of 175 and were fifth out of 12. Battle Creek scored 157 among its two, two-man teams and was four shots better than Burwell.

In the scramble standings, Payton Frederick and Tait Heimes of Battle Creek were the top pairing on a round of 76.

Watts and Micek shot a 94. Kole Eickmeier and Ethan Fjell came in with a 103. Payton Ziemba and Ethan Whitmore totaled 107. Cohen Calahan rounded out the scoring with a singular round of 124.

"At Fullerton, the day began cold and windy. The course was in good shape and we had a couple of students take advantage of that," coach Jon Riggs said. "Grant Brigham was able to manage himself around the course and keep on improving, while Carter Fjell used his short game to help the team score well."

