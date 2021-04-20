Take 'em fishing challenge open

Catching fish is fun and addicting. The more fish you catch, the more you want to keep fishing.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages experienced anglers to share that feeling and introduce people to fishing in the third year of Take ’em Fishing.
Experienced anglers who participate will know they’ve introduced someone to an activity they can enjoy for a lifetime, while also sharing their love of the sport.
“Most everyone who loves to fish learned with the help of someone else. It is important to help more people know that fishing is a fun, convenient activity that is good for your health and well-being and helps you get in touch with nature,” said Dean Rosenthal fisheries administrator. “There are plenty of opportunities to take a beginner fishing in Nebraska and we have resources on our website for people looking for places to go.”
As an incentive, participants who submit a photo of their trip with a beginner angler between April 15 and Sept. 15 will be eligible for prizes, including a Bass Tracker boat, state park stay, kayak, fishing rod, gift cards and more.
Take ’em Fishing has annually grown. There were 4,700 entries in the first year and 6,195 last year.
Visit outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing for more information.
Gray Wolf confirmed near Ueling
Genetic testing results recently confirmed a large canine killed Jan. 28, 2021, near Ueling, was a gray wolf.
The female wolf had been legally shot by coyote hunters, who contacted the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Genetic testing showed the animal originated from a population of wolves found in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“This is the third confirmed instance of wolf presence in Nebraska since the early 1900's," said Sam Wilson, Game and Parks Furbearer and Carnivore program manager. “Wolves can disperse great distances from their nearest populations in the northern Rocky Mountains or Upper Great Lakes. While we don’t have any evidence of resident wolves or reproduction in Nebraska, we can expect young wolves in search of new territory to cover long distances and make it to Nebraska from time to time.”
The first modern confirmation of a wolf occurred near Spaulding in 2002. The second occurred south of Bassett in 2020. All three confirmed wolves in modern times were genetically linked to the population in the upper Great Lakes.
For more information about wolves, their history and range, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/graywolf.
Public urged to leave wildlife babies alone
— Seeing young wild animals, such as deer, possums, ducks, rabbits and song birds, alone is common this time of year. Though the inclination may be to intervene, the best choice is to leave the animal alone.
Here are some rules of thumb from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regarding wildlife babies:
- BIRDS: Young non-feathered birds and nests with eggs discovered on the ground should be placed back in the tree. Baby birds covered in feathers found on the ground are being tended to by their parents; leave them alone.
- DEER: A lone fawn may appear to be abandoned or injured, but the mother frequently is off feeding or drinking. Do not move it. The longer the fawn is separated from its mother, the slimmer the chance it will be reunited with her. Know it is normal for a doe to leave its fawn to keep it from being detected by predators. Predators can see the doe as it feeds, so she leaves the fawn hidden and leaves the area to draw attention away from the fawn’s location.
- RABBITS: Baby rabbits are left unattended through much of the day and night. Mother cottontails do this to prevent drawing predators to the nest. If you see the rabbits, leave them alone.
Do not try to raise wildlife babies as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to leave and establish their own territories. Rescued animals are poorly prepared for life in the wild.