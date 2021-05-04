Vodicka wins three medals at SRC

Dylan Vodicka won gold, silver and bronze to lead a David City track and field effort that included five other Scout athletes with multiple medals on April 27 at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.
Vodicka was part of a David City boys team that took home 13 medals, scored 75 points and finished 17 points short of Fillmore Central as the team runner-up.
Vodicka, Clayton Harris and Seth Golden each won at least two medals for the boys. Neely Behrns, Lili Eickmeier and Lauren Vandenberg did the same for the girls. Behrns and Vandenberg won gold and led the Scout girls to a total of 56 points and fourth among 12 teams. The host Huskies were the run away winners with 108.5 points - more than 40 ahead of Osceola in second.
Vodicka took the 110-meter hurdle title when he ran 17 seconds flat and was 1.7 seconds better than the runner-up. He cleared 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and was two inches back of the champion from Sandy Creek. In the 300 hurdles he came across the line in 44 seconds and was .40 back of silver and .70 behind gold.
Caden Denker crossed the line first in the 200 at 22.50 seconds and won an event that included two other Scouts in the finals. Jack McKay was second at 23.10 and Seth Golden was fifth at 24.50.
Golden was also third in the long jump. Clayton Harris took third in the 800 and was fifth in the 400. Barrett Andel scored a fourth-place finish in the pole vault. Keaton Kloke took sixth place in the 3200.
The 400 relay team of Brock Dubbs, Denker, Golden and McKay hit the line at 45.70 and was nearly a second ahead of the silver medalists. The 3200 relay group that included Alex Thoendal, Angel Carias, Kloke and Andel were fifth.
Behrns won the girls 100-meter dash on a time of 13.10 seconds, trimmed .10 from her preliminary time and won by .20. She went across the line in the 200 in 27 seconds even and was .30 behind the winner for second place.
Vandenberg took a shot put championship when her best toss landed at 36 feet, 8 inches. She was more than 4 feet better than the runner-up and a little more than a foot behind the winner in the discus and was fifth. Vandenberg's best throw in the discus landed at 95-3.
Payton Andel came close to a gold in the pole vault when she tied for second at 8 feet, 6 inches. The winner was four inches higher.
Natalie Blum took bronze in the long jump. Eickmeier had two bronze medals with third-place runs in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Vandenberg, Eickmeier, Chloe Zegers and KD Hansen were sixth in the 1600 relay.
