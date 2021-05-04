Vodicka wins three medals at SRC

Dylan Vodicka won gold, silver and bronze to lead a David City track and field effort that included five other Scout athletes with multiple medals on April 27 at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.

Vodicka was part of a David City boys team that took home 13 medals, scored 75 points and finished 17 points short of Fillmore Central as the team runner-up.

Vodicka, Clayton Harris and Seth Golden each won at least two medals for the boys. Neely Behrns, Lili Eickmeier and Lauren Vandenberg did the same for the girls. Behrns and Vandenberg won gold and led the Scout girls to a total of 56 points and fourth among 12 teams. The host Huskies were the run away winners with 108.5 points - more than 40 ahead of Osceola in second.

Vodicka took the 110-meter hurdle title when he ran 17 seconds flat and was 1.7 seconds better than the runner-up. He cleared 5 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and was two inches back of the champion from Sandy Creek. In the 300 hurdles he came across the line in 44 seconds and was .40 back of silver and .70 behind gold.

Caden Denker crossed the line first in the 200 at 22.50 seconds and won an event that included two other Scouts in the finals. Jack McKay was second at 23.10 and Seth Golden was fifth at 24.50.