There is still a ways to go, but a traffic study is in the works to investigate the impact of a proposed roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 an…
Throughout the morning on Saturday, three small planes took turns lifting off from the David City Municipal Airport and into the sky above Dav…
Randy Isham has been named the new Butler County highway superintendent.
The City of David City has purchased the former U.S. Bank building and hopes to move City offices there later this year.
A deputy at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office seems to have followed protocol in an incident where 60-year-old Butler County resident Roy Har…
Butler County is, like many other counties in the United States, waiting on tenterhooks to learn more about the funds it can hope to receive f…
Butler County plans to increase gravel allotments on mail routes.