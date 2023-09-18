The 2023-24 Athlete of the Week award is returning and it comes with a new wrinkle - voting.

The winner of the weekly award will be picked by the community this year.

Voting will open on Mondays and close on Sundays.

Check out our website to vote for the Athlete of the Week.

Aquinas Catholic senior Gianna Frasher claimed her second gold medal of the season at Thursday's Scotus Invite. Frasher completed the race in 20 minutes, 18 seconds. The senior won the race by 29 seconds over junior Miriam Frasher.

David City junior Meagan Jahde recorded her 100th career hit on Sept. 12 in a 14-3 victory over Wilber-Clatonia. Jahde batted 2-for-2 with one double, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored. Jahde doubled in the first, walked in the second and singled home a run in the fourth.

