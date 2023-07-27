It's time to make some noise for this year's community band! All instrumentalists should be prepared to take his or her instruments out of their cases in time for the Columbus Days performance to be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 in Frankfort Square.

Columbus Music Company Owner Mike Moser stated the community band is a long-standing tradition in Columbus, noting it dates as far back as 1899, but only became a consistent and reoccurring tradition in 1982. The idea sprang up as a way to commemorate and add to the Columbus Days celebration.

Rehearsals for the band begin at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave., and continue Aug. 3 and Aug. 7. Returning to direct the band for the 36th year is Doug Phillips who stated the band will perform music in conjunction with this Columbus Days theme "Lights, Camera, Action!"

"We play a lot of traditional music such as marches or patriotic music," Phillips. "It will all be music people are familiar with and have heard before."

Moser also said the band typically plays around 20 songs, and this year will perform a few new arrangements including "God Bless the USA," "Armed Forces on Parade" and songs from "The Greatest Showman."

Anyone interested in joining the band can do so, said Phillips, by simply showing up to the band's first rehearsal.

"In the past, we have had junior high students and even people in their 80s play," Phillips said. "The main thing is being able to play an instrument and read music, so don't worry about being perfect, just come and enjoy yourself."

Before joining the band as director, Phillips played in the community band as a baritone horn.

"The band almost disappeared years ago when the previous director stepped down," Phillips said. "I was asked if I was interested and said yes because I wanted to keep the band alive. I've taught bands all my life, and I really enjoy it."

Joining Phillips in the task of coordinating the community band is Guest Director Dr. Krista Vazquez Connelly. Connelly is excited for this year's performance and considers her role as guest director "an honor." She intends to also play trumpet in the band.

"My hope is to make some good music this summer and provide an enjoyable experience for both those playing and attending," Connelly said.

Connelly, who moved to Columbus last year, works as an instrumental music instructor at the Central Community College, where she teaches a crowd similar to the community band.

"The community band is not too far off from what I do all year," Connelly said. "At the college, I teach a multi-generational band with community members who just wanted to continue playing music through a college class. So, I have a lot of experience with groups such as the community band."

Instrumentalist or not, the community band provides the opportunity for all to enjoy music and kick-off Columbus Days; Phillips is hopeful for this year's group and performance.

"We encourage people to come to the concert and even consider joining the band. We would love to have them. The bigger the group the better we sound, and we want to add people all the time."