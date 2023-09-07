Friendly, approachable, generous and open — these are some of the words used to describe David City High School senior Alex Thoendel.

“I have three daughters, I’ve never had any sons, but that’s what you would want your son to be — open, intelligent, honest, inquisitive and curious,” David City High School Principal Cortney Couch said. “I think he loves problems and issues and challenges, because he loves trying to find the solutions to those things which is a great trait to have.”

Seventeen-year-old Thoendel, the son of Marcus and Carrie Thoendel, was born in Lincoln, but currently lives in the Bellwood area. He has three siblings: Natalia, Rylee and Orion.

From school activities to sports, Thoendel is involved in many extracurriculars. He is involved in: National Honor Society, student council (freshman through junior year), cross country, track, is a Circle of Friends mentor (a group where he helps mentor special education students), One Act, has participated in community service at Bellwood United Methodist Church, where he attends services, and has an internship at Moravec Financial.

This will be the first year Thoendel tries One Act. He has friends who are involved and encouraged him to try out.

“I thought it would be fun, try something new (for) senior year,” Thoendel said.

Of all his activities, Thoendel said he enjoys cross country the most. He has been involved in this sport since middle school and although he doesn’t always make the best times, he does it to have fun.

“We have a great team and it’s a tight-knit community. We all get along,” Thoendel said. “It’s not necessarily the sport that makes it fun, but it’s the teammates you have and the friends you meet along the way.”

What makes Thoendel a great leader, according to Couch, is he is a better-than-average listener, he communicates effectively and is able to do so with different groups of people — his peers, siblings, parents, teachers. This has led Thoendel to have a lot of friends and no enemies, Couch added. Even with a full plate, Thoendel helps Couch with technology issues.

Thoendel offers his definition of a leader.

“(A leader is) one that can encourage their teammates, one that can stand up for what is right even when everyone else is thinking the other way. Someone who can do the right thing no matter what, when and where — and try to guide others to do the same,” Thoendel said.

These are things he tries to do as a leader.

Couch said the David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker likes to say if it’s not going to help the situation, don’t do it. When you look at Thoendel, Couch added, you see someone who’s always trying to help the situation.

“They talk about leading by example, I think that’s Alex,” Couch said. “You don’t ever see him doing anything out of character. He’s always doing the things that you’d hope he’d be doing. … He leaves things better. It’s always better after he leaves than before he got there. He improves the situation.”

In the future, Thoendel hopes to study business — either accounting or financing/ business analytics. Thoendel said he is excited to finally be a leader of the school.

“I’m looking forward to being independent, being able to have more freedom and make your own choices and be in the real world,” Thoendel said of his senior year, adding he’s nervous but excited for his final year and next chapter.