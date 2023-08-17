Impressionist paintings of ‘viticultural landscapes’ by renowned artist Erin Hanson are the focus of a new exhibit at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City. The showcase of Hanson’s works will continue through Oct. 29.

Amanda Mobley Guenther, curator of the Bone Creek Museum, said in an interview with the Banner Press that Hanson is a highly sought after painter, and the show ‘Color on the Vine’ was specially developed for the David City exhibit.

Hanson is best described as an impressionist painter, Mobley Guenther said, and these works of vineyard landscapes are notable because of Hanson’s "open Impressionism" style.

“(Hanson) is a really accomplished artist,” Mobley Guenther said. “I think it is a major coup to have her work shown at Bone Creek. Her stuff sells almost as quickly as it dries. I do know she is highly sought after, especially by collectors on the West Coast and in the wine country. This exhibit has been in the works for several years.”

According a biography of Hanson, she has been a lifelong painter who began studying oil painting as a child. She is an accomplished rock climber, and also paints landscapes featuring mountains and rocky crags she finds across the Western deserts of the United States.

“Her passion for natural beauty can be seen in her work as she transforms vistas familiar and rare into stunning interpretations of bold color, playful rhythms, and raw emotional impact,” museum officials stated in the press release about the exhibit. “Her frequent forays into National Parks and other recesses of nature include backpacking expeditions, rock climbing and photo safaris. Hanson's unique painting style has become known as Open Impressionism, with hundreds of collectors eagerly anticipating her work. As an iconic driving force in the rebirth of contemporary impressionism, Hanson is recognized as a prolific, modern master.”

An opening reception for the exhibit was hosted on July 29, during which Hanson spoke to attendees about her art. There was also live music and refreshments, according to a press release about the exhibit.

Mobley Guenther said the reception was well-attended and she also said Hanson was popular and gave unique insights into her process.

“When she came for the reception, she talked about the unique technique she uses in her expressionism. She only uses about four colors on each canvas. She spends as much time blending paints on her palette as she does putting the paints onto the canvas,” Mobley Guenther said. “It was so neat to have her come talk about the various things she is doing.”

According to a press release about the showcase, Hansen gathered inspiration for the show by exploring, “wine country landscapes across America, from Virginia and Texas to California and Oregon.”

“She takes reference photos when out in the field, and then comes home to paint in her 18,000-square-foot studio in Oregon’s own wine country, the Willamette Valley. Hanson paints with pure pigments and a limited palette, emphasizing the pastoral beauty of wine country, especially during the golden hour,” museum officials stated in the press release. “Her oil paintings in this collection evoke the emotion one feels while standing outdoors, gazing over rows of vines and sipping a glass of liquid sunshine.”

Mobley Guenther said the Bone Creek Museum has one of Hanson’s paintings in its permanent collection, Green Frost (2012), and according to the press release, the museum has, “previously displayed Hanson’s works as part of their 2014 exhibition, ‘A Feeling of Humanity: Western Art from the Ken Ratner Collection.'"

A description of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, which is “the nation’s only exclusively agrarian art museum,” states that the goal of the museum is to present, “art that connects people to the land. The museum hosts a range of classes, events and other art shows, and it is home for many of the paintings and works of esteemed Nebraska painter Dale Nichols.

Where: Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art

Address: 575 "E" Street, David City

When: Through Oct. 29