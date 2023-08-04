As the newly re-formed David City Police Department gets back into the saddle as the community’s primary law enforcement agency, Chief of Police Marla Jo Schnell wants residents to know that their local officers care about the community and want to help in any way possible.

Those efforts, Schnell told the Banner Press in a recent interview, include vigorous outreach and educational opportunities such as an upcoming “bike rodeo” as well as self-defense classes the new chief hopes will empower women, teenagers and soon-to-be college students to be prepared for a possible attack or incident.

Schnell said the Bicycle Rodeo, which is scheduled for 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at David City Park, was an idea that originated with David City Mayor Jessica Miller.

“The mayor brought this idea to me and of course I said, ‘yes.’ So, I have to thank her for getting this going. Her words were, ‘we have to get the community involved and be a Police Department that is part of community,” Schnell said in an email. “Businesses and citizens have donated prizes or giveaway stuff. One citizen went door-to-door to businesses (both) with and for me asking for donations.”

The Bicycle Rodeo is free and attendees should bring both their own bicycle as well as their own safety helmet to the park to participate. There will be a “rodeo course” and those who complete it will get a certificate of recognition. Attendees can also register and license their bicycles with the police department for theft-prevention efforts. Popsicles, Kool-Aid and other treats will also be available.

“We really just want to get more involved in the community,” Schnell said of the bicycle rodeo. “We’ll have three (helmets) that we’ll have to give away, along with other prizes. I have two little kid’s chairs. I’ve got water bottles and I’ve got bicycle locks and all sorts of stuff.”

On the self-defense front, Schnell said a campus self-defense class for students headed to college will be presented by officials from Genesis House, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, hosted at the David City Library.

A second self-defense class will conducted by Genesis House in collaboration with Ignite The Power. Schnell will herself teach that second class from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

“I’ve done several in the past. It is for all ages. It is basic self-defense and safety tips. It will be hands-on. I will show them how to do it and then they can practice,” Schnell said. “These days, you never know why (a suspect) is following you or what they want. I will give tips like, always walk with your head up, look people in the eye so they don’t think you’re an easy target. We’re hoping to just empower women, and men, to know what to do if they are grabbed or whatever.”

Schnell said the Bicycle Rodeo and the self-defense classes are only the beginning of her efforts as chief of police to get to know the community, connect with residents and let people know that the police department is there for them.

“We are also working on setting up a babysitting class taught by the National Safety Council for kids to learn basic first aid and CPR and how to stay safe while babysitting. I do not have a date, but I have a signup sheet at the city office for kids ages 11-15 to sign up,” Schnell stated in an email. “The City of David City is hosting this class and cost is $90 per person for this class and they will receive babysitting course completion card, handbook and safety items for babysitting.”

After many years of receiving law enforcement services from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Schnell said she is extremely grateful and thankful that the David City elected leaders opted to bring back a local, municipal police department.

A veteran law enforcement officer dating back to her first job in the late 1990s as an emergency dispatcher, Schnell previously worked as a patrol officer in David City before the prior department was disbanded. Now, she's returned home to the community she says she is dedicated to serving as best she and her department staff can.

“I have a great team of officers. It is not just 'me' the chief its 'we' the team. I may have the title, but I first and foremost have a team and without a team I cannot be a leader,” Schnell said. “I cannot thank them enough for helping get our department going.”